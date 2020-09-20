A celebration of life for Denham Springs lineman Remy Hidalgo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at DSHS’ Jacket Stadium.
“Please join us to remember our fallen brother,” a social media post announcing the event said.
Hidalgo, a junior for the Yellow Jackets, collapsed near the end of last Tuesday’s practice and died early Friday at New Orleans Children’s Hospital.
It will be the second event at the DSHS’ stadium for Hidalgo over the past two weeks. Several hundred students gathered for a candlelight prayer service there last Wednesday.