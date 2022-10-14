Zachary rebounded from an early deficit, then held off a late rally as the Broncos survived a shootout with Scotlandville 53-38 Friday night at Zachary.
Eli Holstein threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos (5-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in District 4-5A.
Scotlandville (4-3, 1-1) had two touchdowns passing and another rushing from quarterback C’Zavian Teasett. The Hornets closed with a 22-point fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome the 50-16 lead Zachary built through three quarters.
How it was won
Scotlandville held the ball for the game’s first seven minutes as it took a 10-0 lead, with the help of Zachary fumble on a kickoff. Once the Zachary offense finally took the field, it was unstoppable.
Holstein led Zachary on five consecutive touchdown drives as the Broncos took a 36-10 halftime lead.
The turning point came early in the second quarter after Camren Stewart’s 12-yard touchdown run gave Zachary a 16-10 lead. After the kickoff, Scotlandville moved from its own 16 to a first down at the Zachary 34. On third-and-2, Teasett’s pass hit Broderick Davis in stride at the goal line, but he couldn’t hold on.
Teasett’s fourth-down pass under pressure was incomplete, and Zachary needed only three plays to score again. Kameron Thomas’ 31-yard run gave the Broncos a 22-10 lead, and they led by double-digits the rest of the game.
Player of the game
Eli Holstein, Zachary: Holstein was sharp when he needed to be. He completed 18 of 27 passes with no interceptions. He spread the ball around to six receivers. Tylon Williams caught two of his four TD passes.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “With a team like Scotlandville, you can be up a bunch but with a playmaker like they have at quarterback, they can score in chunks. We didn’t get the ball until four minutes to go in the first quarter. We immediately went down the field and scored, so I was happy with the way our guys came back.”
Notable
• Scotlandville opened the game with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Teasett lofted a 39-yard pass to John Hubbard at the back-right pylon for the score. Zachary fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Hornets added Coy Guillory’s 28-yard field goal before Zachary’s offense got going.
• Teasett completed 19 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two TDs, both to Hubbard. Teasett also was successful on three 2-point conversions, passing for two and running in another.