Kentwood receiver Trey Palmer had another big game and scored two touchdowns to power the Kangaroos to a 20-8 victory over host Broadmoor Thursday night.
Broadmoor took an 8-7 lead after driving 56 yards in six plays to begin the third quarter. Senior Najee Jones didn’t take any reps at quarterback all week and was the unexpected starter. He came up big on that drive with a 17-yard scoring pass to Maleek Mitchell and a two-point conversion option keeper.
Kentwood (5-0), the top-ranked Class 1A team, then scored 13 points in the fourth quarter. Kentwood’s Edward Magee intercepted Jones with 1:49 remaining.
Palmer, an LSU commitment, scored on a 51-yard pass from quarterback Terrell Hookfin Jr. in the first quarter and on a 12-yard sweep play with 6:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. Class 5A Broadmoor (1-4) was forced to punt after failing to pick up a first down on its next series. Kentwood drove 65 yards in six plays. Larry Carter scored on a 14-yard run. LSU football commitment Palmer had two catches on that drive and six on the night for 102 yards on a muddy field.
“I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day,” Kentwood coach Jonathan Foster II said. “With all the rain we knew it was going to be a sloppy game and hamper us. Our team is built on team speed. The kids fought.”
Broadmoor coach Elliott Wilkins said Palmer is one of the best players his team has faced.
“Our kids play hard,” Wilkins said. “We play a tough schedule. Our defense did some good things. My hat goes off to Najee Jones.”
Kentwood punted the ball just once and had had one turnover. Hookfin was intercepted by Broadmoor’s Jachius Spears.
“When we got behind in the third quarter I knew we had plenty of time,” Foster said. “We were moving the ball most of the game. We do have a few things to clean up. We can’t get a holding call at the 1-yard line.”
Broadmoor turned back Kentwood twice in the red zone. On the third-quarter play following that holding call, Hookfin tossed the interception. Late in the first quarter Broadmoor’s Mike Foster stopped Hookfin for a 3-yard loss on a fourth down run.
Kentwood’s defense stopped the Bucs in the red zone in the final minute of the second quarter. Palmer had a tackle for loss on third down and Jones was stopped short on a fourth down run to end the long drive that lasted seven minutes.
Kentwood drove 82 yards in four plays on the first series of game. Hookfin tossed two passes to Palmer, including a 51-yard TD strike. Cornelius Dyson added the PAT as the Kangaroos led 7-0 with 10:21 remaining.
Carter rushed 21 times for 82 yards for Kentwood. Magee had two catches for 62 yards.
Dedrick Talbert led Broadmoor with 45 yards rushing on 20 carries. Jones had 35 yards on nine carries.