Boys basketball

Episcopal 50, Jackson Prep 48

Episcopal 10 11 7 22-50

Jackson Prep 12 7 19 10-48

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 19, DJ Morgan 10, Stewart Bonnecaze 10, Kaplan McMains 5, Jack Ter Haar 4, Thomas Besselman 2; JACKSON PREP: Cam Brent 21, Sam Buchanan 9, Andrew Purvis 7, Jaylen Bolden 7, Alexander Payne 3, Lampton Moore 1

3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 4 (Volland 2, Bonnecaze 2); JACKSON PREP 4 (Brent 2, Payne, Bolden)

Records: Episcopal 11-1; Jackson Prep 10-4

JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 46, Jackson Prep 42

St. Andrews 57, Episcopal 45

St. Andrews 10 18 14 15-57

Episcopal 6 14 13 12-45

SCORING: ST. ANDREWS: Rashad Bolden 33, Arness Georgetown 9, Jake Dowell 5, MJ Davis 3, Josh Tucker 3, Larry Day 2, Noel Wiggs 2; EPISCOPAL: Kaplan McMains 13, Stewart Bonnecaze 10, Thomas Besselman 10, DJ Morgan 9

3-POINT GOALS: ST. ANDREWS 3 (Bolden 2, Dowell); EPISCOPAL 5 (McMains 3, Morgan, Bonnecaze)

Records: St. Andrews 11-1; Episcopal 11-2

JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 56, St. Andrews 28

Girls basketball

University Lab Holiday Classic

Ellender 63, Madison Prep 57

Leaders: Ellender: A. Bates 19; Madison Prep: A. Washington 34

University 70, Fontainebleau 63

Leaders: University: Sahvani Sancho 24, Nya Miller 17; Fontainebleau: Jordan Picone 17, E. Ayer 15

John Ehret 50, Ursuline 48

Leaders: John Ehret: K. Holmes 17, C. Tillman 11; Ursuline: Kierston Nelson 31

Walker Tournament

At Brusly

East Iberville 70, St. Martinville 33

Halftime: East Iberville 29, St. Martinville 16

Leaders: East Iberville: Dedreka Wilson 26, Taylor Gordon 16, Ty Mosby 11; St. Martinville: A. Demouchet 15

View comments