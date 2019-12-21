Boys basketball
Episcopal 50, Jackson Prep 48
Episcopal 10 11 7 22-50
Jackson Prep 12 7 19 10-48
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: Ricky Volland 19, DJ Morgan 10, Stewart Bonnecaze 10, Kaplan McMains 5, Jack Ter Haar 4, Thomas Besselman 2; JACKSON PREP: Cam Brent 21, Sam Buchanan 9, Andrew Purvis 7, Jaylen Bolden 7, Alexander Payne 3, Lampton Moore 1
3-POINT GOALS: EPISCOPAL 4 (Volland 2, Bonnecaze 2); JACKSON PREP 4 (Brent 2, Payne, Bolden)
Records: Episcopal 11-1; Jackson Prep 10-4
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 46, Jackson Prep 42
St. Andrews 57, Episcopal 45
St. Andrews 10 18 14 15-57
Episcopal 6 14 13 12-45
SCORING: ST. ANDREWS: Rashad Bolden 33, Arness Georgetown 9, Jake Dowell 5, MJ Davis 3, Josh Tucker 3, Larry Day 2, Noel Wiggs 2; EPISCOPAL: Kaplan McMains 13, Stewart Bonnecaze 10, Thomas Besselman 10, DJ Morgan 9
3-POINT GOALS: ST. ANDREWS 3 (Bolden 2, Dowell); EPISCOPAL 5 (McMains 3, Morgan, Bonnecaze)
Records: St. Andrews 11-1; Episcopal 11-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Episcopal 56, St. Andrews 28
Girls basketball
University Lab Holiday Classic
Ellender 63, Madison Prep 57
Leaders: Ellender: A. Bates 19; Madison Prep: A. Washington 34
University 70, Fontainebleau 63
Leaders: University: Sahvani Sancho 24, Nya Miller 17; Fontainebleau: Jordan Picone 17, E. Ayer 15
John Ehret 50, Ursuline 48
Leaders: John Ehret: K. Holmes 17, C. Tillman 11; Ursuline: Kierston Nelson 31
Walker Tournament
At Brusly
East Iberville 70, St. Martinville 33
Halftime: East Iberville 29, St. Martinville 16
Leaders: East Iberville: Dedreka Wilson 26, Taylor Gordon 16, Ty Mosby 11; St. Martinville: A. Demouchet 15