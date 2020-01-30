Host Catholic High is the pick to win its sixth straight title when the City Championships wrestling tournament that begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Catholic gym.
The Bears have competitors seeded in the top three in 11 weight classes going into the meet that concludes the regular season for local teams. Action continues with semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday and finals set for 2 p.m. The Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament is Feb. 14-15 in Bossier City.
“We’re in good position to do well, based on our seeding,” Cathoilic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “You can expect St. Amant and East Ascension to be two of the teams coming after us and there are some other factors to consider too. Brusly is one of the teams that will come in with a full lineup for the first time. Something like that can make a difference in how teams score.”
East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney, a City and LHSAA Division I champion a year ago at 152 pounds, is the top seed at 170 and enters the tourney with a 74-0 record this season and has a 286-15 records.
Catholic’s Ethan Ourso (113), Mason Acosta (120), Peter Kelly (132), Ian Wyble (160) and Connor Finucane (285) are all top seeds. Baton Rouge High’s Jarin Meyer, the top seed at 182, has a 26-1 record. East Ascension’s Brad Mahoney (60-6 at 152) and Corey Brownell of St. Amant (57-4 at 138) also have impressive win totals.
“This tournament really is a good primer for the state tournament,” Prochaska said. “A lot of the final matches here could end up being rematches in either the semifinals or finals in two weeks.”