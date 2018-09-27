Class 5A/4A
Belaire at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium-Sullivan Rd.
RECORDS: Belaire 1-3, 0-1 in District 4-5A; Central 1-3, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Denham Springs 43-6; Central beat Scotlandville 12-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: DB Grayson Dixon, WR Armad Lathan; CENTRAL: QB Jonathon Swift, OL Peyton Hunt, DB Jermaine Spears.
NOTEWORTHY: Central will play without QB Sam Kenerson, who was sidelined by a concussion during last week’s win but still leads area 5A/4A rushers with 555 yards. … Coach Kevin Jackson's Bengals look to snap a three-game losing streak.
Catholic at Teurlings Catholic
7 p.m. at TCHS-Lafayette
RECORDS: Catholic 3-1, Teurlings 2-2
LAST WEEK: Catholic beat St. Thomas More 52-43; Teurlings lost to Rummel 42-31
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: QB Cameron Dartez, DL Connor Finucane, OL Hunter Chauncy; TEURLINGS: RB Landon Trosclair, LT Thomas Perry, SS Tate Buller.
NOTEWORTHY: The Bears, ranked sixth in Class 5A, travel to Lafayette for a nondistrict game for the second straight week. … Dartez has completed 78.8 percent of his passes … TCHS coach Dane Charpentier is the son of longtime Rebels coach Sonny Charpentier.
Denham Springs at Live Oak
7 p.m. at LOHS-Watson
RECORDS: Denham Springs 3-1, 1-0 in District 4-5A; Live Oak 3-1, 0-
LAST WEEK: Denham Springs beat Belaire 43-6; Live Oak lost to Zachary 24-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, WR Hunter Bond, DB Davion Nassri; LIVE OAK: OL Kevin Bowen, LB Brett McCoy, DB Darian Ricard.
NOTEWORTHY: Pivotal District 4-5A game. … LOHS is ranked 10th in Class 5A. … LOHS’ RB Kee Hawkins has 509 yards rushing and four TDs, while DSHS' Lunsford has 1,011 yards passing and 10 TDs.
East Ascension at St. Charles Catholic
7 p.m. at SCC-LaPlace
RECORDS: East Ascension 4-0; St. Charles 2-2
LAST WEEK: East Ascension beat Cecilia 58-24; St. Charles lost to Country Day 11-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: WR Shaivonn Robinson, WR Steve McBride, DB Jaqunn Mitchell; ST. CHARLES: RB Joseph Chiarella, QB Justin Dumas.
NOTEWORTHY: EAHS is in its second week as the No. 3 team in Class 5A. … Chiarella ran for 70 yards last week for SCC. … QB Jason Wakefield has 748 yards passing for East Ascension.
Livonia vs. Donaldsonville
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: Livonia 4-0; Donaldsonville 3-1
LAST WEEK: Livonia beat McKinley 36-0; Donaldsonville beat Morgan City 28-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVONIA: OL/DL Jeffrey Bailey, C Jermaine Leonard, DB Shedron Cotton; DONALDSONVILLE: DB Savon Landry, ATH Muppet Bell, RB Rae Land Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: Livonia is off to its best start since moving into the Class 4A ranks in 2015. … Donaldsonville has won three straight after dropping its season opener.
Lutcher at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: Lutcher 2-2; Dutchtown 3-1
LAST WEEK: Lutcher beat St. Amant 31-28 in 2 OT; Dutchtown beat Sci Academy 43-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: OT Alex Beier, SS Ivan Clark, WR Rasohn Williams; DUTCHTOWN: WR Jadyn McKinney, LB Brett Latiolais, S Jordan Spears.
NOTEWORTHY: Lutcher plays a District 5-5A team from Ascension Parish for the second straight week and also seeks their third straight win. … Dutchtown seeks its fourth straight win and is led by RB Blayden Lewis with 215 yards rushing and three TDs. … LHS’ Kolby Bourgeois has passed for 14 TDs.
Ouachita at Plaquemine
7 p.m. at Canova Stadium-PHS
RECORDS: Ouachita Parish 3-1; Plaquemine 3-1
LAST WEEK: Ouachita beat Carencro 28-14; Plaquemine beat West St. John 31-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: OUACHITA:DT Jaquez Lewis, RB Dylan Roberts, RB Chaunzavia Lewis; PLAQUEMINE: DB Trey Leblanc, DB Anthony Collins, RB Dallas Ropati.
NOTEWORTHY: Class 5A Ouachita travels south to play a 4A power for the second straight week. … PHS' Melvin McClay ran for 106 yards on 15 carries last week.
St. James at St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
RECORDS: St. James 3-1; St. Amant 3-1
LAST WEEK: St. James beat Wossman 45-28; St. Amant lost to Lutcher 31-28 in 2 OT
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, LB Caleb Brown, RB Dontaz Sterling; ST. AMANT: QB Kaleb Thompson, RB KJ Franklin.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Amant plays a St. James Parish school for the second straight week. … The Gators’ Franklin has 728 yards total offense, including 472 yards rushing. … Smith has 878 yards total offense, with 505 yards rushing.
St. Michael at Hannan
7 p.m. at Archbishop Hannan
RECORDS: St. Michael 3-1; Hannan 4-0
LAST WEEK: St. Michael beat Lakeview 44-14; Hannan beat The Church Academy 37-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: RB/SS Matt Howard, LB Eric Thibodeaux, RB/CB Mark Cook; HANNAN: TE Jacob Gaude, WR Victor Harvey, QB Dawson Millen.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Michael is coming off its most impressive performance of the year. ... QB Cole Garafola led the way with 163 yards rushing and three TDs last week.
Tara at Opelousas
7 p.m. at Donald Gardner Stadium-Opelousas
RECORDS: Tara 1-3; Opelousas 3-1
LAST WEEK: Tara lost to East Iberville 20-14; Opelousas beat Oakdale 48-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: RB Darren Nelson, OL/DL Terry Delaney, QB/DB Brandon Jordan; OPELOUSAS: RB/DB Kenny Frazier, RB Mavion Young, RB Ja’quin Nelson.
NOTEWORTHY: Opelousas is off to its best start in recent years and has a trio of players, Frazier, Young and Nelson, all with at least 500 yards rushing.
University at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium
RECORDS: University 4-0; Zachary 3-1
LAST WEEK: University beat West Feliciana 34-0; Zachary beat Live 24-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: DL Donald Berniard, OL Paul Phillips, DL Jaquelin Roy; ZACHARY: QB Keilon Brown, LB Wes Brady, WR Chandler Whitfield.
NOTEWORTHY: Another matchup of two defending LHSAA champions, Division II U-High and Class 5A Zachary. … Coaches David Brewerton of Zachary and Chad Mahaffey of U-High are former Catholic High players.
Walker at Scotlandville
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: Walker 4-0, 0-0 in District 4-5A; Scotlandville 2-2, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Walker beat Parkview Baptist 10-3; Scotlandville lost to Central 12-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: LB Ke’Andre Ventress, DL Jerome Wilson, DE Zack LaCour; SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Cameron Armstead, WR Jontrail Taylor.
NOTEWORTHY: Walker is the only remaining unbeaten team in District 4-5A. … The Wildcats’ are led by QB Ethan McMasters with 881 yards passing.
Woodlawn at St. Martinville
7 p.m. at SMHS
RECORDS: Woodlawn 1-3; St. Martinville 4-0
LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to J.F. Kennedy 34-31; St. Martinville beat Northside 48-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WOODLAWN: QB Josh Serio, WR/LB Tyrell Smith, OL Quentin Ross; ST. MARTINVILLE: RB Travien Benjamin, QB Markavon Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Smith is a versatile player, who has 359 rushing yards and four TDs, 60 yards passing, also is a key Woodlawn defensive player. ... Kicker Jacob Barnes has booted six field goals.
Class 3A and below
Ascension Catholic at Covenant Christian
7 p.m. at Nicholls State-Thibodaux
RECORDS: Ascension Catholic 4-0; Covenant Christian 4-0
LAST WEEK: Ascension Catholic beat Thomas Jefferson 54-0; Covenant beat St. John 28-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: LB Parker Hales, RB/LB Jai Williams, LB Andrew Landry
NOTEWORTHY: ACHS’ win over Thomas Jefferson was the second shutout for the defense this season. … ACHS' Williams of ACHS leads all area rushers with 744 yards and averages 18.6 yards per carry.
Baker at Glen Oaks
7 p.m. at GOHS
RECORDS: Baker 2-2, 1-0 in District 6-3A; Glen Oaks 0-4, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Baker beat Brusly 30-19; Glen Oaks lost to Madison Prep 48-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BAKER: RB/DB Desmond Windon, FB/LB Camryn King, TE/ DE Marteece Covington, OL/DL Dillion Cage; GLEN OAKS: QB/DB De’monte Upkins, QB/DB/WR LeTroy lathers, OL/DL Kendrick Joseph
NOTEWORTHY: Baker’s Desmond Windon ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns against Brusly. ... Windon has 557 yards and nine TDs.
Capitol at Episcopal
7 p.m. at EHS
RECORDS: Friendship Capitol 3-1, 0-1 in District 8-2A; Episcopal 2-2, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Capitol lost to East Feliciana 20-6; Episcopal beat Northeast 48-22
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: RB/DE Jermaine London, DE Zarion Anderson, RB Bryan Foley; EPISCOPAL: WR/DB Thomas Abadie, DB/WR Ethan Hook, LB Grant Coffman.
NOTEWORTHY: Episcopal’s Austin Jemison ran for 251 yards on 16 carries and scored 5 TDs last week. … The Knight' Brandon Garrido added 146 yards on 20 carries.
Dunham at The Church Academy
7 p.m. at TCA
RECORDS: Dunham 4-0, 1-0 on District 8-2A; Church Academy 0-4, 0-0
LAST WEEK: Dunham beat Port Allen 40-0; TCA lost to Hannan 37-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: RB/LB Kalante Wilson, WR Devin Taylor, LB Nic Suire; CHURCH ACADEMY: QB/LB Caleb Kibodi, RB/LB Andre Haynes, WR/DB Christian Williams
NOTEWORTHY: Treylan Mouton leads Dunham's balanced attack with 327 yards rushing and six TDs. ... The Tigers are ranked third in Class 2A.
East Feliciana at Jewel Sumner
7 p.m. at Sumner-Kentwood
RECORDS: East Feliciana 1-3; Sumner 2-2
LAST WEEK: EFHS beat Capitol 20-6; Sumner lost to South Pike, Miss., 52-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: QB/WR/DB Rodney White QB/WR/DB, WR/DB Richard Davis, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; SUMNER: QB/DB Cedric Brumfield.
NOTEWORTHY: EFHS got a much-needed win in its District 8-2A opener last week. ... At 300 yards, Wright helps anchor the EFHS lines.
Fisher at Ascension Christian
7 p.m. at ACH-Gonzales
RECORDS: Fisher 0-4; Ascension Christian 1-3
LAST WEEK: Fisher lost to Haynes Academy 50-0; ACH beat Westminster Christian 32-26
PLAYERS TO WATCH: FISHER: not available; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: QB Zachary Diez, WR Tyler Cambre, LB Justin Krass
NOTEWORTHY: ACH’s Zachary Diez threw for 341 yards last week and four touchdowns, Tyler Cambre had 12 catches for 179 yards and Justin Krass totaled eight tackles last week against Westminster.
Houma Christian at East Iberville
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: Houma Christian 4-0; East Iberville 3-1
LAST WEEK: Houma Christian beat Ben Franklin 28-15; East Iberville beat Tara 20-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: HOUMA CHRISTIAN: QB Brandt Roger, RB/LB Zachariah Trujillo, WR/DB Andrew Dupre; EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, RB Dedrick Wilson, LB Lester Joseph.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tigers of coach Ron LeJeune are off to a solid start for the second straight year with Triplett stepping in to play a key role as a quarterback.
Mentorship vs. Madison Prep
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Mentorship Academy 0-3, 0-0 in District 6-3A; Madison Prep 2-2, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Mentorship did not play; MPA beat Glen Oaks 48-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: QB Da’Shun Hugley, DB Shamar Powers, LB Zyon Mims; MADISON PREP: DB Ny’Len Jones, DB Major Burns, DL Aaron Daniels.
NOTEWORTHY: Former Southern WRs Landry Williams and Keith Woods will face off as head coaches for the first time since winning a district title together at Glen Oaks in 2010. … Joel Williams had 106 yards receiving and a TD last week as Madison Prep compiled 285 yards.
Northeast at Port Allen
7 p.m. at Otwell Stadium-PAHS
RECORDS: Northeast 1-3, 0-1 in District 8-2A; Port Allen 0-4, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Northeast lost to Episcopal 48-28; Port Allen lost to Dunham 40-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: SS Elijah Williams. CB Jacoby Junis, WR Jascent Scott, DE Johnny Selders; PORT ALLEN: DL Trevonte Shepherd, Lekelvin Battiste
NOTEWORTHY: Both teams lost their district openers last week. ... NHS QB Ryshaun Steel passed for four TDs in that Week 4 loss.
Sacred Heart-VP vs. Catholic-PC
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 3-1, 0-0 in District 5-1A; Catholic-PC 3-1, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Sacred Heart beat Menard 9-6; Catholic-PC beat Slaughter Community Charter 36-32
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SACRED HEART: QB Wesley Launey; CATHOLIC: QB/DB Aiden Vosburg, RB/LB Nick Carriere, OL/DL Reid Rivet
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic-PC's offense is led by RB Collin Grezaffi, who has 588 yards rushing and 11 TDs. ... SHVP lost its original starting QB J.T. Harper to a torn ACL.
St. John at Highland Baptist
7 p.m. in New Iberia
RECORDS: St. John 2-2; Highland Baptist 0-4
LAST WEEK: St. John lost to Covenant Christian 28-21; Highland Baptist lost to Lafayette Christian 63-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR/FS Justin Rivet, WR/ SS Adam Theriot, HB/SS Cobie Lockett; HIGHLAND: QB/DB Myles Higgins.
NOTEWORTHY: QB Adam Blanchard threw for a school-record 304 yards last week in St. John's loss to Covenant. ... The Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak.
Sci Academy at Albany
7 p.m. at AHS-Albany
RECORDS: Sci Academy 0-4; Albany 4-0
LAST WEEK: Sci Academy lost to Dutchtown 43-0; Albany beat Sophie B. Wright 14-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCI ACADEMY: QB/WR Darryl Montgomery; ALBANY: RB/DB Rhett Wolfe, OL/DL Ronnie Tuberville, DB DaShawn Doherty
NOTEWORTHY: Albany’s defense forced five turnovers including three interceptions. They are plus 8 in turnovers this season.
Slaughter Charter at Westminster
7 p.m. at Westminster Christian-Opelousas
RECORDS: Slaughter Community Charter 1-3, 0-1 in District 5-1A; Westminster 0-4
LAST WEEK: Slaughter lost to Catholic-PC 36-32; Westminster beat Ascension Christian 32-26
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SLAUGHTER: QB Shane Duncan, T/DE Bryce Turner OL Christian Armstead; WESTMINSTER: RB/LB Jacob LeJeune, LB/FB Shawn Woods.
NOTEWORTHY: Last year was a close game with Westminster for Slaughter. Slaughter won 20-14, but this year's game will be Westminster’s homecoming.
West Feliciana at Brusly
7 p.m. at BHS
RECORDS: West Feliciana 1-3, 0-1 in District 6-3A; Brusly 3-1,0-1
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana lost to University 34-0; Brusly lost to Baker 30-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: DB Olonzo Jackson, OL Colton Scott, DE Aaron Spears; BRUSLY: RB Josh Wesley, OL Armond Fleming, DB Norman Lejeune.
NOTEWORTHY: Both look to bounce back from losses in their District 6-3A openers last week. ... Trevon Snearl has 288 yards rushing for a balanced Brusly offense.
West St. John at White Castle
7 p.m. at WCHS
RECORDS: West St. John 2-2; White Castle 2-2
LAST WEEK: West St. John lost to Plaquemine 31-6; White Castle beat Lusher Charter 44-41
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST ST. JOHN: RB Kylan Duhe; WHITE CASTLE: DB Eddie Ned, QB Tahj favorite, DB Jabez Allen
NOTEWORTHY: White Castle hosts last year's Class 1A champions, West St. John. ... WCHS' Javier Batiste ran for 208 yards on 11 carries last week.