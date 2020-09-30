Tired of talking about what is wrong — or ljust not normal — about this LHSAA high school football season? I sure am.
It is time to reverse field. We all know about the issues and COVID-19 limits the 2020 season that begins Thursday ushers in.
There are challenges, no doubt. But I also believe there may be opportunities for success that Baton Rouge area teams can tap into.
Only the strongest teams survive, right? For the most part, but there are seldom absolutes in sports, particularly high school sports during a pandemic.
Teams with the most depth and returning starters should have an edge. Proven playmakers on either side of the ball are a plus.
But … teams may be more vulnerable to an upset this year. Top tier teams do expect to get the other team’s best shot every single week. They scheme for it, plan for it and schedule to give themselves challenges.
One off week out of 10 is a hiccup. But one bad week out of eight could be a different matter with playoff seedings on the line.
Here are a few things to watch for:
BEWARE THE ONE-HIT WONDER. This is a team able to dial up the right game plan to go along with its size and/or speed in just the right places to pull off an upset.
Some teams find a key weakness to exploit. Others take advantage of miscues when a top team is not on top of its game.
Can a one-hit wonder turn into something else entirely? Yes, all it may take is the momentum from an upset to win to ignite a flame that sends a team on a white-hot winning streak. This year, a decisive streak won’t have to be as long.
LESS IS MORE OR MORE IS LESS? Playing eight regular season games could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how a team operates.
Enduring physical wear and tear for two less weeks could help some teams, especially those who rely on multiple players to go both ways.
But the loss of three weeks of contact may hurt other teams still searching for the right combination of players and/or those installing a new offense or defense.
ADJUSTED INJURY IMPACT: Losing a jamboree and two weeks of the season does count in injury recovery.
Lose an injured player for six to eight weeks after the jamboree or Week 1 of a 10-game season and that player will return with regular-season games remaining.
If it happens during this week’s COVID-19 altered Week 1 the injured player may not be back until the playoffs. A team breaking in a new quarterback or running back could be more susceptible to a Week 5 or 6 upset.
Expecting predictions about upset winners? Sorry, not this year. I have already seen enough college and NFL football teams with more skilled players and resources do some highly unusual things.
We keep calling 2020 the year like no other because of the pandemic. I believe Baton Rouge area teams can make it an eight-week season of excitement.
I refer to the LHSAA’s Prep Classic weekend — not Christmas — as Louisiana’s most wonderful time of the year. With the Prep Classic set to start the day after Christmas, it really could be magic season.