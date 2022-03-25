There are always expectations and challenges for teams like Dutchtown and Walker. And the more you ponder the possibilities, the more complicated it gets.
But for DHS coach Chris Schexnaydre, baseball is a simple game. Which is why he is asking the Griffins to take a basic approach to their game at Walker.
“The biggest thing I want to see is for our guys to stay focused through seven inning or however long we play,” Schexnaydre said. “When we do that, we can see how good of a team we can be.
“People talk about getting ready for the playoffs or the big game. If you wait until the playoffs to get locked in, it probably too late.”
Game time is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Walker. And yes, the parameters for both teams are notable. Dutchtown (19-2) is No. 2 to undefeated Barbe among 5A schools in the most recent LHSAA power ratings. Walker (13-5) sits at No. 11 but was in the top 10 most of the year. The Wildcats played St. John on Friday.
A trip to the Ochsner/LHSAA Baseball tournament May 11-14 in Sulphur is the ultimate goal. Walker made the LHSAA tourney for the first time in school history last spring. Dutchtown seeks its first tourney berth since 2012.
“Today (Thursday) was actually the first day all season we did not have at least one team, either varsity, JV or freshmen, playing,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. "It was great to be able to spend some time working on fundamentals.
“Chris a great job and they (Dutchtown) will always be well prepared and they will compete. His team is an older group. They won’t get rattled or panic if they give up a run or make an error. There is no easy day in 5A. This is a good test for us.”
The Griffins return 12 seniors. Walker has a mix of youth and experience. The Wildcats lost pitcher/outfielder Owen Forbes to season-ending Tommy John surgery before the year started. Forbes was 6-1 and won two playoff games a year ago. The Wildcats began the season with three returning starters.
“We thought we would have more depth pitching wise,” Sandifer said. “We have continued to work and improve. Now we are kind of where we thought we would be … and we’re happy to be 13-5.”
Will Delaune is hitting .500 with 25 RBI for Dutchtown. Tanner Vadnais is at .373 with two home runs and 27 RBI, while Pierson Parent (.386, 23 RBI) and Nathan Monceaux (.354, 23 RBI) are other offensive leaders for Dutchtown.
Nick Gisclair (4-0, 0.69 ERA), Monceaux (4-0, 1.89 ERA) and Jace Bennett (5-0, 1.59 ERA) are the Griffins’ top pitchers.
Caleb Webb (3-1, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Walker. Webb also is hitting .391 with 14 RBI. Cooper Carlton (.343, 10 RBI) and Hunter Bethel (.333, 11 RBI) are Walker’s top hitters.