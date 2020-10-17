BR.universityparkview.101720 HS 596.JPG
University quarterback Brock Slaton (7) slips the tackle by Parkview's Sam Hodges (77), Friday, October 16, 2020, at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Woodlawn (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Livonia (6-4A) at Beau Chene (6-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Baker (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial

Capitol (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)

St. Amant (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Belaire (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Class 3A and below

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

University (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy at Memorial Stadium

Albany (8-3A) at Bogalusa (8-3A)

St. James (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

E.D. White (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium

Port Allen (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

The Dunham School (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Pine (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)

South Plaquemines (11-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Community Park/NRG Field-New Roads

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at Riverside Academy (9-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)

East Iberville (7-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

White Castle (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

