Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Woodlawn (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Beau Chene (6-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Baker (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Glen Oaks (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial
Capitol (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at East Ascension (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A)
Belaire (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Plaquemine (7-4A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Class 3A and below
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
University (7-3A) vs. Mentorship Academy at Memorial Stadium
Albany (8-3A) at Bogalusa (8-3A)
St. James (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
E.D. White (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Boutte Stadium
Port Allen (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
The Dunham School (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Pine (9-2A) at St. Helena (9-2A)
South Plaquemines (11-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Community Park/NRG Field-New Roads
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Southern Lab (6-1A) at Riverside Academy (9-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Central Private (6-1A)
East Iberville (7-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
White Castle (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville