C.J. Alexander, a head football coach at both Donaldsonville and Plaquemine who played key roles for the LHSCA and LHSAA, died Wednesday. He was 84.
Alexander served as LHSCA president twice, in 1983 while at Donaldsonville, and in 1992 during his Plaquemine stint. He coached a total of 27 years at the two schools and went on to work for the LHSAA’s rules compliance team for more than a decade.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., leading up to services at 1 p.m.
“I loved that man,” said John Barbee, a Plaquemine assistant coach and former PHS player. “I lost my coach and my mentor. He made us understand the importance of consequences.
“Coach told us he signed with LSU and didn’t do the right things and then wound up Southeastern, where he made the most of the opportunity. He wanted us to be good football players and worked to get us opportunities. He impacted the lives of so many.”
Barbee said Alexander helped him get a scholarship to Northeast Louisiana University (now Louisiana-Monroe) where he earned All-America honors as a center.
Dubbed the “Black Knight,” Alexander led Donaldsonville to an LHSAA Class B football state title in 1954. He played running back at SLU in 1958 and 1959, earning honorable mention All-America honors both seasons. He is a member of the SLU Athletic Hall of Fame.
Alexander finished with 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns over two seasons at SLU. He ranks in the Lions’ career top 20 in both categories. Alexander also earned JUCO all-America honors in one season at Mississippi's Hinds Community College. He played for the Boston Patriots of AFL and the then-Edmonton Eskimos of the CFL before beginning his coaching career.
“This makes me sad,” former Plaquemine coach Don Jones said. “I coached against C.J. when he was at Donaldsonville, and then he joined my staff at Plaquemine. He became the head coach when I left to go to USL (now UL).
“The kids absolutely loved him. C.J. was a player’s coach. He knew how to relate to them. He could be tough, too, but he always found a way to get the most out of his players.”
Both Barbee and another PHS assistant, C. Paul Davis, recalled colorful Alexander memories, too.
During Alexander’s time at Plaquemine, coaches were allowed to smoke on the sidelines. Barbee said it was not unusual for Alexander to carry a cigar into the huddle.
Davis said Alexander told the 1991 Green Devils he would dye his hair green if they won the district title. They won, and Alexander carried out his end of the bargain.
“Coach Alexander wanted us to win,” Davis said. “But he also prepared us to be successful after high school, in college, in careers and with our families.”
Former LHSAA assistant executive director B.J. Guzzardo added: “C.J. loved the LHSCA, LHSAA and football coaches association. He was loyal and stayed active after he stopped coaching. It was important to him.”