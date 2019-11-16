For a few years I had the same exchange with a photographer before each football game we covered.
“So, who is going to win,” he would ask.
My response was, “Why would we be here if I knew that?”
The first-round of the LHSAA’s 2019 football playoffs proved that my premise rings true.
In Class 5A, five lower seeds claimed first-round wins. There were four “upsets” in Class 3A, including one by 30th-seeded Baker. The Buffaloes (6-4) took the lead early and held on for a 28-21 victory over previously undefeated No. 3 Loranger.
Yes, there are mismatches and times when teams are truly overmatched. But in high school football, never underestimate the chances for an upset because playoff seeding position can be misleading.
East St. John’s 34-30 come-from-behind win over Central in Class 5A and Ruston’s 29-27 win over Dutchtown, along with the Baker win, offer cases in point.
Had East St. John not forfeited two early season wins because of an ineligible player, the Wildcats would have been higher than a No. 24 seed.
Ruston entered its game with 8-2 Dutchtown with a modest 5-5 record forged from a schedule that featured six teams ranked in either in the Class 5A and 4A top 10.
And then there’s Baker. This is the second year in a row the Buffaloes have pulled off an upset as a lower seed. Consider this, going into Week 10, coach Eric Randall’s team had a chance to tie for second in District 7-3A.
Baker lost 21-14 to one of the area’s best teams, University High, with a tipped pass that fell into the arms of a UHS player in the end zone providing what would ultimately be the deciding factor.
Whenever there is a first-round upset, it flips the script for a higher-seeded team that must go on the road. For example, No. 4 East Ascension (9-2) travels to Ruston this week.
One other No. 30 seed upset a No. 3 in Class 2A as Lakeside ousted North Caddo. Unlike Baker, Lakeside travels ... to Baton Rouge. That is because there was another upset — No. 19 Capitol beat DeQuincy.
First-round quick hits
District 7-3A went 4-2 with Baker, Brusly (a No. 24 seed), Madison Prep and U-High all posting wins in either 3A or Division II. Mentorship Academy lost, ending what has been a Cinderella season. Teurlings came from behind to beat Parkview Baptist.
• O-for-4A. All three teams from District 7-4A, Istrouma, Plaquemine and St. Michael all lost. Livonia of 6-4A also lost.
• Walker … they’re playoff winners. The Wildcats claimed their first playoff win in what was their fourth straight 5A appearance. It is Walker’s first playoff win since the school played in Class 4A more than a decade ago.
• Make it 4-4 in Class 5A/Division I. East Ascension, Scotlandville, Walker and Zachary all posted wins. Two of the four losing teams, Live Oak (Zachary) and McKinley (Scotlandville), lost to other local teams.
They’re up next
Second-seeded Catholic (10-0) in Division I, fifth-seeded Dunham (9-1) in Division I had first-round byes and make their playoff debuts this week. So do two Class 1A teams — third-seeded White Castle (6-3) and No. 6 East Iberville (7-2).
Catholic, by the way, tweeted its plan to host St. Paul's at Olympia Stadium rather than Memorial. That would open the door for Capitol to host Lakeside there.
Marquee matchups
Hahnville at Zachary in 5A: The two teams played each other in the title game two years ago. Last year they met in the second round at HHS on ZHS’ run to a second straight 5A title.
Dunham at Newman in Division III: Both are 9-1, but Dunham goes in the underdog against a Newman team led by freshman quarterback Arch Manning, grandson of Archie and nephew to Peyton and Eli.
Scotlandville vs. Brother Martin in Division I: The Hornets have beaten the Crusaders by two points twice in the past four years in the Division I playoffs.
Southern Lab vs. Ascension Catholic in Division IV: One of the best games I saw all last year was when these two played each other in District 6-1A. They are in different districts now and some of the key players have changed, but all the ingredients for an great game remain.