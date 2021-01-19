Maggie Denison may have scored a hat trick in St. Michael’s 6-0 win over district rival West Feliciana on Tuesday, but it was her first goal of the day that meant the most.
Denison made history when she skipped a ball through the hands of the Saints goalkeeper in the 29th minute to make it a 2-0 game. With that shot, the junior striker surpassed the century mark with her 100th career goal in only three years with the Warriors.
She was awarded the game ball for the milestone.
“It’s crazy. It feels really great,” Denison said. “Hopefully I’ll hit 200 (by next year).”
Denison got a head start on her goal of 200 scores by the end of her senior year with two other goals Tuesday.
As the No. 2 Warriors (14-1, 2-0 district) took control of the game, Denison tacked on goal No. 101 just six minutes later before rounding out her score sheet in the 74th minute for St. Michael’s sixth and final goal of the day and goal No. 102 for her career.
However, she wasn’t the only Denison battering the No. 6 Saints’ (11-4, 2-2) defense. Denison’s younger sister, freshman Grace Denison, slotted another two goals, one in each half.
The Denison sisters even teamed up on one of the scores when Maggie found Grace on a pass into the box in the 71st minute to make it 5-0.
“Maggie is definitely a focal point, and she’s been that for us for three years now,” St. Michael coach Phillip Silverman said. “We’ve finally got around that corner where we can have multiple options. (Grace) is her little sister. She’s an option.”
As a team, St. Michael outshot West Feliciana 17-5, including 11-2 in shots on goal.
But that wasn’t always the case. For the first 20 minutes Silverman credited West Feliciana for outplaying the Warriors in a 0-0 game that saw neither side generate any strong chances at a goal.
With their physical style of play, the Saints staved off the Denisons until the 21st minute when West Feliciana goalkeeper Emma Cutrer made the mistake of attempting to pick up a drop pass from one of her defenders, giving St. Michael a free kick in the box.
Maggie Denison’s ball was deflected into the net for an own goal, opening the flood gates for St. Michael to score three more goals before halftime.
West Feliciana coach Hatem Bachar said, even though he was proud of his team for fighting thoughout the game, St. Michael’s experience and talent took control of the game from that moment on.
“We tried to hold them,” Bachar said. “And we do shoot ourselves in the foot with games like this all the time. But if we stay clean and try to execute I think we can be a better opponent.”