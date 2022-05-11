Their postseason resumes are different but Dutchtown, St. Amant and Lutcher enter Thursday’s semifinals with something to prove at the Ochsner/LHSAA Baseball tournament.
Third-seeded Lutcher is the only team making a return trip after finishing the Class 3A runner-up to Sterlington in 2021.
Dutchtown last made a tourney appearance in 2010 before 5A of the tourney moved to Sulphur. It is St. Amant’s first trip to McMurry Park since 2014.
“Going into it this year, we had seven new starters and only a few guys who got onto the field,” Lutcher coach Ryan Jensen said. “We got off to a slow start this season. This time, you want to prove you belong.”
The Bulldogs (31-9) face No. 2 Iota (33-3) at 10 a.m. to kick off a three-game schedule for local/area teams. District 5-5A and Ascension Parish rivals St. Amant and Dutchtown face familiar challenges in the last two semifinals set for 6 p.m. on Day 2 of the four-day tournament.
Eighth-seeded St. Amant (30-9) takes on No. 4 Sulphur (32-7), while No. 3 Dutchtown (35-3) plays second-seeded West Monroe (31-4).
“Sulphur is swinging the bats well, they have a legit arm in LSU commitment Jake Brown, who can run the ball up in the 90s on you,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “We’ve definitely got our work cut out for us.
“I don’t know what will happen tomorrow. But I know our kids will not be intimidated. They believe in themselves.”
The Gators beat top-seeded and nationally-ranked Barbe in nearby Lake Charles to advance. Now, SAHS faces a Sulphur squad playing on its home field.
Dutchtown, the 5-5A champion, was eliminated by West Monroe a year ago.
“We have played in front of some great crowds dating back to the St. Amant doubleheader,” DHS coach Chris Schexnaydre said. “We’ve seen excellent pitching. I can’t imagine we will see any better arms than the three Central had last week.
“But you have to execute. You can’t make mistakes on defense, you have to pitch well and get timely hits. Every game in the playoffs that is the challenge.”
Players to watch
Marshall Louque and Noah Detillier provide a huge one-two punch for Lutcher.
Louque is 7-2 with a 0.27 ERA and he also is hitting .475 with six home runs and 52 RBI. Detillier is 5-2 and has a .342 average with seven home runs and 36 RBI.
Tanner Vadnais (.350. 43 RBI), Will Delaune (.418, 23 RBI) and two players with 34 RBI each, Nathan Monceaux and Pierson Parent, lead Dutchtown. Monceaux (10-0) and Nick Gisclair (9-0) are the top pitchers.
Jacob Mayers (8-1) and Dallas Moran (8-4) are St. Amant’s top starters. Cole Poirrier and Blaise Lalonde are both hitting .327. Poirrier hit two homers and driving in seven runs vs. Barbe.