Forecasts that include rain are never a good thing once the LHSAA gets down to hosting its final events/games for a school year.
Some schools have made adjustments based on an increasing chance of rain on Saturday, but most local baseball teams are holding steady to their plans to host quarterfinal best-of-three games series on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Adam MacDowell has a process to follow on Saturday, should the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships be interrupted by lightning.
The Dunham School in Division III and Class 2A Doyle are among the local teams opting for Thursday games in their best-of-three games series. Dunham hosts Catholic-NI at 6 p.m., while Doyle hosts Avoyelles Public Charter also at 6 at Sartwell Park in Livingston.
McDowell notes that LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium is an all weather track, which means races will be run in the rain as teams in Class 3A, 4A and 5A compete. Lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the track will trigger 30-minute delays.
“The plan is to do everything we can to get the meet done Saturday,” MacDowell said. “Each time there is lightning, the meet will be halted. Fans will be instructed to wait in the cars and athletes with competitors’ wristbands will go to the fieldhouse.
“We’re prepared to stay until midnight. If we can’t get the meet finished, it will be up to LSU to decide whether we come back Sunday morning or on Monday.”