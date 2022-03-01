It will be Round 3 for top-seeded Brusly and No. 4 Madison Prep in the Class 3A girls state semifinals.
The winner between the two District 7-3A teams won’t win a state title but get the next best thing — a chance to play for one.
“What I see in Brusly is a group of girls that are hungry,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “They want it, and they believe they can win.
“Our girls understand what is at stake. They know that what we have done in the past is not good enough. We have to be ready to play our best. And if we don’t, the season is over.”
Reigning 3A champion Madison Prep (20-11) meets Brusly (29-4) in a Class 3A semifinal for the second straight year. The 2:30 p.m. game helps highlight action at the LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at the University Center in Hammond.
Another area team, No. 2 Albany (24-6), meets No. 2 Wossman (26-5) in the other 3A semifinal at 7:30 p.m.
“When we set the schedule early in the year, I messaged coach Hayes and told him we could play three times this year,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “And he called me and we laughed about it. What you have is two quality teams with different dynamics.
“We keep getting closer to them, and I think the girls feel good about this one. We’ve got a few injuries, but (Wednesday) we will lace it up and see what happens.”
Both teams battled injuries throughout the season. Hayes said injuries to eight players kept the Chargers from having a consistent lineup. He said five players will miss the tournament because of injuries. Bradford said some of his players might be "limited" Wednesday.
The possibility for a marquee matchup remains in place. Madison Prep beat Brusly twice this season — first by a 35-30 score and then 51-49 in the District 7-3A tournament.
It's a matchup of contrasting styles. The Chargers have a height advantage but gets stellar play from guards Allasia Washington (a Southeastern signee averaging 20 points per game) and Kaylan Jack (17 ppg). Guards Tia Anderson (18 ppg) and Laila Clark (15 ppg) lead Brusly.
Albany, meanwhile, faces a more unknown challenge in Wossman of Monroe. Aubrey Hoyt, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, averages 11 points per game for a balanced Albany offense.
The Livingston Parish-based Hornets are a traditional power. Their coach, Stacy Smith Darouse, made the all-tournament team in 1992.