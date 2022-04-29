The second round of the Class 5A playoffs pitted two teams seeking vengeance on a sunny Friday evening in St. Amant.
Both the Live Oak Eagles and St. Amant Gators were bounced from last year’s playoffs in the first round, far too early for either squad’s liking.
On Friday, St. Amant won the first game of their best-of-three series 3-1.
Live Oak leadoff hitter Reid Broussard trimmed the Gators lead to two in the top of the sixth with a high-arching home run over the left field fence, but the three runs St. Amant scored through the first five innings were too much for the Eagles to overcome.
“I thought we extended at-bats,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “I thought we got them in some deep pitch counts. I thought we were pretty disciplined at the plate, and we got a couple big hits when it mattered.”
St. Amant pitcher Dallis Moran earned the save, relieving starter Jacob Mayers in the sixth inning after he allowed only three hits and one run. Layne Swanson, the Gators' sophomore nine-hole hitter Layne Swanson, had a single and an RBI double in three at-bats.
Through three innings, St. Amant recorded four hits and stranded six runners. The Gators broke through in the fourth inning when Swanson drove in the first run of the game with a deep shot to the right field corner. The Gators left the inning up 3-0.
Live Oak pitcher Cam Christ stared down a pivotal moment in the third inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, St. Amant batter Ashtyn Ellis stepped into the box. He swung and missed on the first two pitches before popping out in foul territory.
Eagles’ first baseman Renton Childers secured the out near the Live Oak dugout, where coaches and players spilled out to celebrate as he got out of the jam.
But in the fourth Childers jogged to the mound in relief of Christ, who had walked five batters and hit a sixth. Childers inherited loaded bases and allowed two runs to cross, first with an error in the infield and second with a walk.
Bravata said the team’s early exit from last year’s playoff is no longer on their minds, as they try to make a deep run this year.
“It was early in the week because that was a first-round game for us,” he said. “It’s totally gone now. We’re totally, 100% on the task at hand.”
The teams will play the second game of the series at 11 a.m. Saturday. A third game would follow right after if Live Oak evens the series.