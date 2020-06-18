Marc Brown is proof that you can go home again — more than once.
Brown, a former Baker High quarterback and assistant coach, was hired as the head football coach at his alma mater on Thursday. Brown spent the past three seasons as head coach at Livonia High.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to be head coach at Baker,” Brown said. “Obviously, the school and community mean a lot to me. I feel like the program is in a great position and hope to build on what Eric (Randall) did over the last few years.”
Brown said Randall, the former Glen Oaks and Southern University quarterback, stepped down as the Buffaloes head coach. Baker had back-to-back 7-5 seasons and advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals last fall.
Class 4A Livonia finished 6-4 last fall in Brown’s third year as head coach. Brown also was a head coach at both East Iberville and Brusly before after being the offensive coordinator for Livonia’s 2014 team that won a Class 3A LHSAA title.
During his first stint at Baker while on the staff of former high school teammate Ken Hilton, the Buffaloes advanced to the 3A quarterfinals in 2006 before losing to eventual champion Lutcher.