Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Local/area
Istrouma (7-4A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
Woodlawn (5-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Destrehan (7-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Natchez, Miss.
Catholic (5-5A) vs. North Little Rock at Independence Stadium-Sherevport, 8 p.m.
McMain (11-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at Haughton (4-5A)
Capitol (7-2A) vs. McKinley (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
East Jefferson (8-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)
Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Ferriday (2-2A)
Albany (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
North Central (5-1A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Istrouma
Baton Rouge area
Brusly (7-3A) at Alexandria (2-5A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
University (7-3A) at Neville (1-4A)
Wossman (2-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Port Allen (7-2A)
St. Charles Catholic (11-2A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
East St. John (7-5A) at St. James (9-3A)
West Feliciana (7-3A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Cohen College Prep (10-2A) at Springfield (9-2A)
Independence (8-2A) at Central Private (6-1A)
Amite (8-2A) at Loranger (8-3A)
Kentwood (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
St. Helena (8-2A) at East Feliciana (7-2A)
St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A) at Episcopal (7-2A)
Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Dunham (7-2A)
Northeast (7-2A) at East Iberville (7-1A)
Riverside (9-1A) at Ascension Catholic (7-1A)
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Ben Franklin (11-4A)
St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)
White Castle (7-1A) at Morgan City (8-4A)
Saturday
Class 5A/4A
Zachary (4-5A) vs. Deerfield Beach, Fla. (1-5A) at Independence Stadium-Shreveport, 11 a.m.