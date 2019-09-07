br.westfelicianabaker.004.102718
Baker's Desmond Windon follows his blocker Javarious Knox as he runs for a long gain on Friday night againsy West Feliciana at Baker.

 Advocate photo by JOHN OUBRE

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Local/area

Istrouma (7-4A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Mumford Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Woodlawn (5-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) at Natchez, Miss.

Catholic (5-5A) vs. North Little Rock at Independence Stadium-Sherevport, 8 p.m.

McMain (11-4A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at Haughton (4-5A)

Capitol (7-2A) vs. McKinley (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

East Jefferson (8-5A) at St. Amant (5-5A)

Glen Oaks (7-3A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Ferriday (2-2A)

Albany (8-3A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

North Central (5-1A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Istrouma

Baton Rouge area

Brusly (7-3A) at Alexandria (2-5A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

University (7-3A) at Neville (1-4A)

Wossman (2-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Port Allen (7-2A)

St. Charles Catholic (11-2A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

East St. John (7-5A) at St. James (9-3A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Cohen College Prep (10-2A) at Springfield (9-2A)

Independence (8-2A) at Central Private (6-1A)

Amite (8-2A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Kentwood (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

St. Helena (8-2A) at East Feliciana (7-2A)

St. Thomas Aquinas (9-2A) at Episcopal (7-2A)

Thrive Academy (6-1A) at Dunham (7-2A)

Northeast (7-2A) at East Iberville (7-1A)

Riverside (9-1A) at Ascension Catholic (7-1A)

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Ben Franklin (11-4A)

St. John-Plaquemine (7-1A) at Jeanerette (6-2A)

White Castle (7-1A) at Morgan City (8-4A)

 

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

Zachary (4-5A) vs. Deerfield Beach, Fla. (1-5A) at Independence Stadium-Shreveport, 11 a.m.

