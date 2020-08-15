Percy Daniels always knew he was different than most kids. Because he stands 6-foot-9 going into his junior year at Madison Prep, he does not look like an average teenager.
To arbitrarily categorize Daniels’ story as being all about a rising basketball player is like judging a book by its cover.
“I always wanted to play football, like most kids,” Daniels said. “I did play a pick-up football with my friends. But anytime I got a cut or a scrap, I had to go to the hospital because the bleeding would not stop. So, no more football.”
Daniels earned second-team all-state honors while helping the Chargers advance to the Class 3A basketball semifinals last spring. He is an honor student and already has basketball scholarship offers.
Percy Daniels also is a hemophiliac who requires two injections a week. And sometimes, he gets his injections at school.
“Percy really is a special kid,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “If the nurse comes to give him an injection, he slips into the concession stand. He comes out and nothing is said.
“I’ve talked to his doctors and they are amazed that he is able to play basketball. Usually, a person with hemophilia can’t play any kind of contact sports, including basketball. But he does well with the injections and the doctors are pleased.”
The 17-year-old Daniels said he was diagnosed with hemophilia, an hereditary disorder, at birth. He has Type A hemophilia the most common type. Daniels’ blood lacks the blood-clotting factor coagulant Factor VIII, which he receives by injection.
With football out of the picture, basketball became his “go to” sport by the time he was 10 or 11. With a paternal grandfather who was around 6-10, Danels knew there was height in his family tree. And yes, Jones and MPA coaches watch Daniels closely, looking for cuts and scraps.
“I was always taller than most kids in school, but I never really noticed it until I was around 10,” Daniels said. “I decided to focus on basketball. I had coaches who worked with me after practice on defense and post moves.”
The work has paid off. Daniels also was the District 7-3A MVP and earned All-Metro honors as a sophomore when he averaged 14.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.2 blocked shots a game last season.
The Chargers have had talented big men, including former LSU player Jarell Martin and current LSU player Josh Leblanc, a Georgetown transfer. Jones points says Daniels’ game, true to his story, is a bit different.
“Those other guys were more swing players who faced the basket and could play a 3, 4 or a 5,” Jones said. “Percy is a 5 – a true post player. He is a post-up guy and a shot-blocker.”
There is an old-school component to Daniels’ game. His favorite shot is a hook shot – something he picked up when former Glen Oaks star Lester Earl tutored him briefly last summer while visiting Jones, a former GOHS player and assistant coach.
There is another imbedded chapter to Daniels’ story. He was being raised by his grandmother and then an aunt, during his early middle school years at CSAL, the school Madison Prep grew out of.
Now there is a village for Daniels. His aunt and father remain in his life. As a seventh-grader, he started spending time with the family of teammate/friend Jalen Williams. Eric Williams Sr. and his wife, Iris, are pastors of the Beacon Light Church.
“Percy is a good kid, kind and never disrespectful. He was here a lot with Jalen and we saw a kid who could do so much more,” Eric Williams said. “My wife is a stickler for education. We told him school, not basketball, had to be his top priority.”
Iris Williams adds, “The only thing we ever have to get on Percy about is cleaning his room – just like we do our other kids. He stays in his books and does what he is supposed to do. We make all his doctor visits and he never complains.”
Daniels says his life is comfortable.
“I’ve had the same friend since middle school,” Daniels said. “We have all stayed together. They (the Williams family) encourage me to achieve goals and go after my dreams.”