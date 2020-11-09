When ninth-ranked Scotlandville beat No. 3 Zachary in 2016, there was a heart-stopping play in the closing seconds.
The difference in a 13-12 District 4-5A victory over the Broncos in 2020? The Hornets (6-0, 3-0) went the distance, driving 95 yards in 15 plays to extinguish the chance for a comeback. Zachary (4-1, 2-1) saw its 20-game district winning streak end as SHS took a knee in the final seconds.
“There was no surprise about what we got from them,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “At the end, we put the ball in the hands of our backs. I think they are two of the best in the state and they got it done, along with the line.
“We were resilient. I think we grew up tonight. And I truly believe these are two of the best teams in the state. My hope is that Zachary gets one (title) and we have our chance too.”
The game played Saturday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium had a pre-pandemic playoff feel with a few thousand fans spread across the stands on each side of the field. Bands from both schools added to the atmosphere.
There were other storylines to note. Zachary entered the game with a 6-1 record vs. Scotlandville in the David Brewerton era. The Broncos also were without 16 players sidelined by contact tracing quarantines, a fact Brewerton downplayed.
“It was a slugfest … I thought it was a good high school football game,” Brewerton said. “With about six minutes to go, we pinned them down there at the 8 and felt good about that.
“But they had the big play and converted three more third downs. It’s hard to beat a quality team when that happens.”
There were notable numbers and big plays. Chance Williams had two of the biggest plays. First, there was a 52-yard kickoff return that set up C’Zavian Teasett’s 40-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Marlon Thomas with 9:26 to go in the game.
After Zachary gambled and pinned the Hornets at their 8, Williams broke loose for a 48-yard run that moved Scotlandville away from the shadow of its goalpost.
“When the play started, there wasn’t a hole there,” Williams said. “I knew I had to make one. I put my shoulder down and it opened up.”
Williams had a team-high 98 yards and 10 carries. Marlon Gunn Jr. added 74 yards on 20 carries and played the wildcat quarterback spot from much of the that clock-chewing drive that ended when the Hornets took a knee on the game’s final play outside the ZHS 7.
Zachary’s Connor Wisham ran for 88 of his game-high 102 yards in the second half. He scored the game’s first touchdown after Scotlandville gambled and came up empty on a fourth-down play at its 10-yard line in the third quarter.
Teasett and his sophomore quarterback counterpart Eli Holstein of Zachary had their moments. In addition to completing 11 of 17 passes for 201 yards and a TD, Teasett converted two mid-range third downs with his legs on the final drive. Holstein scored the Broncos’ second TD on a 1-yard run and completed 10 of 19 passes for 124 yards.
Brewerton also noted two missed opportunities. The Broncos were unable to cash in on a fumble recovery and an interception in the scoreless first half.
Afterwards, Scotlandville kicker Nick Montgomery managed a shy smile when asked about his point-after kick that followed the Teasett to Thomas touchdown that provided the margin of victory. Montgomery had missed his first PAT and watched Zachary missed both its PATs.
“I had to change my steps after the first one,” Montgomery said. “I knew we needed it, I focused and it went through.”