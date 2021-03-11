LAKE CHARLES — Jehovah-Jireh won a fourth consecutive Division V state championship — but not without a hold-your-breath moment at the end.
Family Christian had three chances at a tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds Thursday, but and last shot hit off the backboard and onto the floor for Jehovah-Jireh to win 60-57 at Burton Coliseum.
The Warriors played from behind for much of the second half but made enough defensive stops at the end to pull ahead. Junior guard John-Paul Ricks scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter — making a 3-pointer that put his team ahead before his final four points came from the free-throw line.
“He had a great fourth quarter,” said Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks, who noted his son’s dive onto the floor for a steal late in the third quarter as a play that set a tone for the rest of the contest.
Senior forward Brandon Harton Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Jehovah-Jireh. Senior forward Kody West scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half and had seven rebounds.
The lead changed three times in the first half and three more times in the fourth quarter. Family Christian trailed by five points in the second quarter and scored the final eight points of the first half to lead by three points at halftime.
The brother scoring duo of Chance and Bryson Martin combined for 32 points for Family Christian — Chance the sophomore with 18 points and Bryson the junior with 14.
With 11.8 seconds left, Family Christian came out of a timeout and put up a 3-pointer from the left corner that missed, and a Jehovah-Jireh player touched the ball as it went out of bounds with 3 seconds to play.
After another timeout, Family Christian set up another 3-point attempt, but the player stepped out of bounds with 1.5 seconds left before he could release a shot.
The game ended when Family Christian junior Tyler Flugence intercepted a long inbounds pass near midcourt and put up one last shot that hit off the backboard and onto the floor.
“We had the lead the majority of the game,” Family Christian coach Stefson Arnold said. “We just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”
This was the second meeting between the schools this season. Family Christian won on the road Jan. 29 by five points, but the three-point loss in the state final carried more weight.
Regardless, Family Christian could have up to four returning starters next season.
“We feel great about the season coming up next year,” Chance Martin said. “We know we can beat them – we beat them once already. We feel like we can make it back here again.”