SULPHUR — Ascension Christian came in with a Cinderella story. The third-seeded Lions made their LHSAA Softball tournament debut Friday.
But it was defending Division IV champion Catholic-Pointe Coupee which added another chapter to its storied history.
The second-seeded Hornets ran away with a 13-1 five-inning victory over ACH in a semifinal game that helped open Friday’s action at North Frasch Park.
Isabel Guerin was 3-3 with a double and four RBI, while Hannah Dugas was 2-4 with two home runs and 4 RBI. Blaire Bizette tossed a two-hitter and also had a two-run homer.
“We got out-played today. They were the better team,” ACH coach George Gutierrez said. “Bizette is very good. I would not change a thing we did to prepare. We just did not get it done.”
With the win, CHSPC (24-7) meets top-seeded Calvary Baptist (25-6-1) in the Division IV final set for 11 a.m. Saturday. Mattie Dixon (1-2, 1 RBI) led Ascension Christian (14-9).
“Our plan was to make her (ACH pitcher Maddie Gautreau) come down in the zone and keep our swings short,” Catholic-PC coach Lauren Doucet said. “We worked on hitting the ball defensively to score a run. They (CHSPC hitters) were very selective.”
The Hornets pounded out 12 hits. CHSPC took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Rebecca Frey was hit by a pitch with one out and Bizette followed with a home run to left-center field.
One out later, the scenario played out again. Guerin was hit by a pitch and Dugas followed with a home run to left-center to make it 4-0.
The Hornets added single runs in the second and third innings. Frey bunted her way on the second and scored on a single by Guerin. Maddie Jarreau doubled to lead of the third and scored on a single by Olivia LeBlanc.
A three-RBI double by Guerin was the biggest hit in a seven-run fourth inning for the Hornets.
“I was a little nervous, but I knew I could do it,” Guerin said. “They were throwing what (pitches) I like, so it was easier for me.”