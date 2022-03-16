Central is shuffling its athletic department deck by placing three current staff members in either new or revised roles.
Former boys basketball Brian Hargroder is the new athletic director, while volleyball coach Michele LeBouef has the added role of associate athletic director. Meanwhile, long-time assistant coach Scott Osborne is the school’s new boys basketball coach for 2022-23.
“I think I fit as the round peg in the round hole,” Hargroder said. “I’ve been an athletic director before at Live Oak and I have been here on staff for nine years.
“It’s also a good fit because I am not coaching. I look forward to working alongside our great coaching staff.”
LeBouef is in her 10th year at Central. Unlike other schools where a female coach oversees the girls sports, the duties will be divided equally between LeBouef and Hargroder, who was Central boys basketball coach for six years.
“In all honesty, I am lucky because I will get to learn from people who have been done this before and set good examples,” LeBouef said. “I am sitting here learning everything I can.
“We’re going to take things as they come up and delegate as we see fit. There are a bunch of good people around here, so we’ll make it work.”
Osborne has taught or coached at Central in 21 of his 22 years in education.
“I am extremely excited to be in this role,” Osborne said. “I have been fortunate to work with many great coaches at Central. The tradition of coaches at Central going all the way back to Charles T. Kinsley is something I am very excited to be a part of.
“The thing about the Central basketball program is that we have our own biddy basketball program, along with the finest tournament in the state (Charles T. Kinsley tournament). It is an all encompassing program that involves the whole community and the school staff and faculty.”
Hargroder takes over for Ashley Lewis Rush in the AD role, while Osborne succeeds Jamar McKnight as the boys basketball coach. Central principal Brandon LaGroue noted the longevity of Hargroder, LeBouef and Osborne as a plus.
“You have three people who have been a vested part of making this school the success that it is academically along with their roles in athletics,” LaGroue said. “Having them take on these roles is a good approach for us moving forward.”