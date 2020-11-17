Class 5A
This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association high school football polls. First-place votes in parentheses.
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Brother Martin (8) 6-0 96 2
2. Archbishop Rummel 5-1 78 3
3. Catholic-BR 5-2 75 8
4. Acadiana 5-1 66 1
5. Scotlandville 5-0 64 5
6. John Curtis 4-3 51 4
7. West Monroe 4-1 47 6
(tie) Zachary 4-1 47 7
9. Byrd 6-0 35 9
10. Ruston 5-2 25 10
Others receiving votes: Haughton 16, Destrehan 13, Ponchatoula 6, Lafayette 2, Alexandria 2.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. St. Thomas More (8) 7-0 96 1
2. Karr 5-1 82 3
3. Carencro 6-1 78 2
4. Northwood-Shreve 4-2 71 4
5. Warren Easton 5-1 64 5
6. Neville 4-2 59 6
7. Tioga 5-1 43 7
8. Assumption 4-2 31 9
9. Eunice 4-1 29 NR
10. Westgate 5-2 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Huntington 13, Minden 12, Bastrop 11, Leesville 6, Plaquemine 1, DeRidder 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. De La Salle (8) 6-0 95 1
2. University High 6-1 85 2
3. Union Parish 7-0 76 4
4. Lake Charles Prep 5-0 73 4
5. Madison Prep (1) 5-1 65 5
6. St. James 5-2 56 6
7. Jennings 6-0 51 7
8. Green Oaks 5-2 37 9
9. E.D. White 6-1 29 10
10. Church Point 5-0 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Sterlington 11, Donaldsonville 10, Kaplan 6, McDonogh (35) 4, Marksville 3, Hannan 3, Jena 1.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Christian (6) 5-1 94 1
2. Many (1) 6-0 87 2
3. Newman (1) 7-0 83 3
4. Episcopal-BR 7-0 65 5
5. Mangham 7-0 63 6
6. Ferriday 5-1 61 4
7. Notre Dame 6-1 48 7
8. Amite 4-1 37 8
9. St. Charles 5-2 34 9
10. Kinder 4-2 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Red River 15, Kentwood 12, Port Allen 5, Dunham 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Oak Grove (7) 6-0 93 1
2. Calvary Baptist (1) 4-2 85 4
3. Ouachita Christian 5-1 79 3
4. Ascension Catholic 6-0 69 5
5. Vermilion Catholic 6-0 66 6
6. Haynesville 6-1 63 2
7. Riverside Academy 6-1 48 7
8. Catholic-PC 5-2 36 8
9. Oberlin 5-1 28 10
10. Cedar Creek 4-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 16, East Iberville 10, Country Day 6, Logansport 4, St. Mary’s 3, Grand Lake 1.