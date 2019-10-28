Box scores
Brusly 3, Plaquemine 0
Plaquemine 16 11 24
Brusly 25 25 26
Team leaders: BRUSLY: Hayleigh Jefferson (10 kills, 4 aces), Haley Jefferson (10 kills), Alivia Hebert (26 assists). Team records: Brusly 17-22 3-1 district.
Catholic-Point Coupee 3, Zachary 1
Zachary 25 12 23 24
Catholic-Point Coupee 12 25 26 26
Team leaders: CHSPC: Tori Cameron (30 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs), Troyana Pichon (11 kills), Anna Vosburg (3 aces 39 assists, 6 digs); Jenna Guidry (8 kills, 2 digs); ZACHARY: Lillian Talbot (8 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Kelsey White (5 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks), Monet McDaniels (2 kills, 2 aces, 27 assists, 15 digs)
Central 3, McKinley 0
Central 25 25 25
McKinley 8 11 14
Team leaders: CENTRAL: C. Nunnery (6 kills), M. Fralick (11 assists, 7 digs, 7 kills, 3 blocks), B. Guercio (9 digs, 4 assists, 3 aces); McKINLEY: K. Watson (5 blocks, 3 kills), B. Rankins (9 assists)
Team records: Central 22-10, 6-2 in district; McKinley 19-6, 7-1.
Parkview Baptist 3, Episcopal 0
Episcopal-BR 11 13 10
Parkview Baptist 25 25 25
Team leaders: PARKVIEW: Madison Cassidy (11 kills, 4 digs), Morgan Lambert (10 aces, 9 assists), Taylor Daughterty (3 digs, 4 aces, 5 assists); Episcopal: Halle Roman (8 kills, 5 digs). Team records: Parkview 26-9, 7-0 district; Episcopal: 8-21, 4-3.
Tuesday’s matches
Family Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.
Brusly at Belaire, 5 p.m.
McKinley at Woodlawn, 5 p.m.
East Ascension at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Lee at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Walker, 6 p.m.
University at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Plaquemine at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Rayne at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Live Oak at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville at Tara, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s matches
East Ascension at University, 5 p.m.
False River Academy at Runnels, 5 p.m.
Pope John Paul II at St. Joseph’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Capitol at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Central Private at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.
St. John at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at Zachary, 6 p.m.
The Dunham School at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
St. Amant at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.