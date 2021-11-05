Scotlandville’s offense was a well-oiled machine Friday night.
The Hornets displayed their ability to run and pass the ball and pulled away from Denham Springs in the second half to take a 35-14 win in District 4-5A action.
Scotlandville quarterback C’Zavian Teasett directed his team to 606 yards of offense on a night when the Hornets did not punt. Teasett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 86 yards and a TD.
John Hubbard was Teasett’s top target with nine receptions for 96 yards and a TD. Running back Chance Williams rushed for 226 yards and a score on 22 carries.
Defensively, Scotlandville made Denham Springs' passing attack ineffective for most of the game. The Hornets sacked Yellow Jackets quarterback Jerry Horne four times, and intercepted him twice. Horne completed just 3 of 14 passes for 42 yards.
Scotlandville (6-3, 4-1) and Denham Springs (5-4, 2-3) will be in the LHSAA playoffs which begin next week. The Hornets will compete in Division I select while the Yellow Jackets will be in the Class 5A bracket.
How it was won
Denham Springs kept the game close in the first half. Ray McKneely scored on a 1-yard run to pull the Yellow Jackets within 14-7 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter.
Hayden Rushing recovered a Scotlandville fumble on the ensuing kickoff giving Denham Springs the ball at the SHS 33. But, on first down, Marlon Thomas intercepted Jerry Horne’s pass for McKneely at the goal line to end the threat.
In the third quarter, Scotlandville sandwiched two touchdowns around a three-and-out by Denham Springs. Teasett threw a 12-yard TD pass to Brandon Hutchison, and Marlon Gunn’s 8-yard score gave the Hornets a 28-7 lead.
Player of the game
Scotlandville running back Chance Williams
Williams scored only once, but his speed and change of direction made him a threat every time he touched the ball. His night was highlighted by two 58-yard runs in the second half, the second was good for a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave Scotlandville its final score.
They said it
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard
“With some of our injuries this year, sometimes it's hard to get going, get momentum, take advantage of some big opportunities, some big momentum swings — we’ve struggled to do it this year. I think we’ve gotten better each week, but (tonight) I didn’t think we looked as sharp as we have the last few weeks.”
Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard
“(Williams) has been really consistent all year. I’m really proud of what he’s done his senior year. I don’t know who the other guys are in the discussion for Mr. Football, but his name has to be up there.”
Notable
The contest was the final regular season football game at Denham Springs’ Yellow Jacket Stadium. The existing structure, which the Jackets have used for 72 years, is set to be torn down, reconfigured and rebuilt at season’s end. With a home playoff game still a possibility, construction is not set to begin until Denham Springs’ season officially ends.