Brynn Arena hit a two-RBI double and Ana-Grace Garcia did not allow a hit over the final five innings as No. 3 St. Joseph’s defeated No. 2 Dominican 4-2 in a Division I state softball semifinal Friday at St. Julen Park in Broussard.
The Red Stickers, playing in a state semifinal for the first time since 2012, advanced to the state final for the first time in school history.
St. Joseph’s will face either No. 1 John Curtis, the reigning state champion, or No. 5 Chapelle in the final set for noon Saturday.
Arena’s two-run double came with one out in the top of the first inning. The left-handed hitting sophomore sliced a sharply hit ball down the left-field line for a 2-0 lead. Arena scored on a single by sophomore Annaleise Simpson.
“My mindset going into (the at-bat) was that I had to score the runs that were on because I knew it was going to be a tough game after that,” Arena said. “(Dominican is) a pretty good team.”
St. Joseph’s scored another run in the second inning when sophomore Cinclaire Simpson launched a pitch to the top of the fence in center field as sophomore Caroline Campbell scored from second.
From there, Garcia kept the game under control. The sophomore retired 13 in a row until she allowed a walk to start the seventh inning.
After the first two pitches were called balls, St. Joseph’s coach Amanda Henley told Garcia to trust her pitches like she did for the previous four innings. Garcia struck out the final three hitters, giving her nine for the game.
“She definitely was building throughout the game,” Henley said. “The main thing was hitting her spots. If she hits her spots, we usually get the outs. It’s not about the strikeouts. It’s about the outs.”
The two runs for Dominican came in the first two innings. A walk and an error contributed to the run that let Dominican cut the St. Joseph’s lead to 4-2.
Dominican senior Lauren Sekinger kept St. Jospeh’s from scoring over the final five innings. She retired 13 in a row until a two-out single in the sixth inning. In the seventh, St. Joseph’s put runners on the corners with one out but failed to score.
“We’ve taken it one game at a time,” Henley said. “First time in St. Joseph’s history for us to get to the championship game. We’re definitely going to gather ourselves and prepare ourselves for the next game, whoever that might be.”