Four players scored as Episcopal of Baton Rouge advanced to the Division IV boys soccer finals for the second straight season.
No. 6 Episcopal defeated No. 10 Ascension Episcopal 4-1 Sunday afternoon at EHS. The Knights led led 3-1 at halftime.
Episcopal’s defense limited the Blue Gators to just three shots on goal. Goalkeeper Josh Wilson had three saves for the Knights.
Scoring goals for Episcopal were Garett Reimann, Lane Mendoza, Val Rangelov and Akshay Basireddy. Ascension Episcopal (13-6-3) reached the playoff semifinals for the first time. Junior Britt Campbell scored on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to cut the EHS lead to 2-1.
Episcopal (15-6-4) advances to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. state final against No. 1 Pope John Paul II at Strawberry Staidum in Hammond on the Southeastern Louisiana campus. Pope John Paul II edged the Knights 4-3 and 1-0 in two meetings this season.
Episcopal defeated Pope John Paul II 2-1 in the quarterfinals last season but lost to Newman 1-0 in the finas. Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck said he was proud of his team.
“We were unlucky in the final last year but really pushed Newman,” Booluck said. “This year we’ve been quietly going about our business. This is a redemption year for us. We’ve been working on a lot of things and changing what we need to do. We were glad to get goals early and convert our chances. It will be a good matchup against Pope John Paul. We’re looking forward to it.”
Episcopal’s back four of Reimann, Cooper Burnett, Cade Capron and Alden Romano played well.
“The strength of Episcopal is definitely their defense,” Ascension Episcopal coach CJ Murison said. “Their holding midfielder Brady Ayres and their back four played well. I give credit to Episcopal; they wanted it more and executed their game plan. We were a little nervous and didn’t have our best game. We played better in the second half. I think we’ll be stronger next season and are excited about the direction of the program.”
Campbell scored his 31st goal of the season. His deceptive run on the penalty kick ended with a shot that found the left corner of the net.
Episcopal came back in the 34th minute to take a 3-1 lead with a long ball that freshman Logan Beane gathered and weaved through traffic and assisted to Rangelov who converted from 8 yards away with three defenders on him. The play started with just Rangelov forward.
“We made a mistake on that long ball,” Murison said. “And Episcopal made a tough play.”
Beane is also a weapon with his throw-ins. His throw in the 16th minute landed in the box. Episcopal had two shots blocked there that were well defended before Reimann cleaned it up from 5 yards out for a 1-0 lead. Episcopal was fouled in the box in the 28th minute. Mendoza nailed a penalty kick to the right side for a 2-0 lead. It was Mendoza's 11th goal of the season. Sophomore Chidi Mbagwu was also active on the attack and has 11 goals on the season.
Mbagwu had a good run in the 49th minute. Ascension Episcopal goalkeeper Logan Greneaux came out of the box to challenge and deflect the ball from Mbagwu. The ball bounded to Basireddy, who nailed a 30-yard shot to an open goal for a 4-1 lead. Greneaux finished with three saves.
Episcopal was called for offside early in the second half on another play that Mbagwu found the back of the net. Mbagwu had a shot hit the post in the 55th minute.
Ascension Episcopal was called for nine fouls in the first half, while Episcopal had five.