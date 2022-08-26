PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH:
1. East Ascension 6-5, 3-2
2. Dutchtown 5-5, 1-4
3. St. Amant 8-3, 4-1
4. Denham Springs 6-5, 2-3 in 4-5A
5. Walker 3-6, 1-4 in 4-5A
6. Live Oak 4-6, 0-5 in 4-5A
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dickson Agu
LB Dutchtown 6-2, 220, Sr.
A Tulane commitment blessed with the combination of athleticism and skill needed to play a lead role on defense for the Griffins.
Dylan Carpenter
DE St. Amant 6-4, 245, Sr.
Claimed District 5-5A MVP honors on defense a year ago and is a UL commitment. One of Louisiana’s most underrated edge rushers.
Reese Mooney
QB Denham Springs 6-1, 200, Sr.
A Liberty football-baseball commitment who is highly motivated after missing almost all his junior season with an ankle injury.
Walter Samuel
RB East Ascension 5-9, 180
A small back who is versatile enough to run inside and outside. Has big-play capability but also can pick up tough yards when needed.
Jacory Thomas
WR Walker 6-2, 195, Sr.
Will team with fellow senior Warren Young Jr. to give the Wildcats a solid one-two punch in their all-important passing attack.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: Yes, it’s an Ascension-Livingston thing. The six schools successfully lobbied the LHSAA to get a BR area district apart from East Baton Rouge teams.
2: Rivalry impact 1: Ascension Parish’s biggest rivalry, East Ascension at St. Amant is a District 5-5A opener set for Oct. 7.
3: Rivalry impact 2: Denham Springs and Central won’t play. The two teams find themselves in different district with in CHS 4-5A.
4: Proof of playoff potential. Case in point: East Ascension lost to eventual 5A champion Zachary 24-21 in the playoffs a year ago.
5: Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta (Redemptorist, 2005) and Walker’s Chad Mahaffey (University, 2017, 2018) won LHSAA titles at other schools.