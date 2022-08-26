BR.zacharyeascension.003.112921

East Ascension running back Walter Samuel runs up the middle as Zachary defender Riley Howard makes the stop on Friday night at East Ascension.

 Photo by John Oubre

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH:

1. East Ascension 6-5, 3-2

2. Dutchtown 5-5, 1-4

3. St. Amant 8-3, 4-1

4. Denham Springs 6-5, 2-3 in 4-5A

5. Walker 3-6, 1-4 in 4-5A

6. Live Oak 4-6, 0-5 in 4-5A

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Dickson Agu

LB Dutchtown 6-2, 220, Sr.

A Tulane commitment blessed with the combination of athleticism and skill needed to play a lead role on defense for the Griffins.

Dylan Carpenter

DE St. Amant 6-4, 245, Sr.

Claimed District 5-5A MVP honors on defense a year ago and is a UL commitment. One of Louisiana’s most underrated edge rushers.

Reese Mooney

QB Denham Springs 6-1, 200, Sr.

A Liberty football-baseball commitment who is highly motivated after missing almost all his junior season with an ankle injury.

Walter Samuel

RB East Ascension 5-9, 180

A small back who is versatile enough to run inside and outside. Has big-play capability but also can pick up tough yards when needed.

Jacory Thomas

WR Walker 6-2, 195, Sr.

Will team with fellow senior Warren Young Jr. to give the Wildcats a solid one-two punch in their all-important passing attack.

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW

1: Yes, it’s an Ascension-Livingston thing. The six schools successfully lobbied the LHSAA to get a BR area district apart from East Baton Rouge teams.

2: Rivalry impact 1: Ascension Parish’s biggest rivalry, East Ascension at St. Amant is a District 5-5A opener set for Oct. 7.

3: Rivalry impact 2: Denham Springs and Central won’t play. The two teams find themselves in different district with in CHS 4-5A.

4: Proof of playoff potential. Case in point: East Ascension lost to eventual 5A champion Zachary 24-21 in the playoffs a year ago.

5: Dutchtown’s Guy Mistretta (Redemptorist, 2005) and Walker’s Chad Mahaffey (University, 2017, 2018) won LHSAA titles at other schools.

