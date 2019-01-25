Dunham’s Jordan Wright scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists to power the Tigers to an 84-61 nondistrict victory over host Episcopal Friday night.
Ralph Davenport hit four of his five 3-point shots in the second half and finished with 20 points to keep Episcopal from making a run.
DeSean Woods added 16 points and Salle Wilson 15 for Dunham (22-4), which will be the top seed and host team for the District 8-2A tournament Feb. 7-9.
“We made enough shots to win,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said. “I was disappointed in our defense at times. We were able to get out in transition and finish, and we hit nine 3-pointers.
“Episcopal is a tough team and I expect them to be in the Final Four at state again.”
Brandon Garrido hit three 3-pointers and led the 21-5 Knights with 19 points. Austin Jemison added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ricky Volland had 11 points.
DJ Morgan scored inside to cut the Dunham lead to 11-8 midway through the first quarter. Wright hit two 3-pointers and Woods one as the Tigers charged ahead 20-10 with two minutes left. Dunham outscored EHS 22-11 in the second quarter to lead 44-25 at the break.
Episcopal went on a 9-0 run to open the third quarter and cut the deficit to 44-34. Dunham pulled away in the fourth quarter with a combination of 3-pointers and strong drives to the basket.
“The pace of the game was too fast for us, but I’m really proud of our effort,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “We battled. Dunham is really good, especially when they’re hitting 3s like that.
“Their defense was very good and forced us out of our comfort zone. We took some bad shots and that led to some easy runouts for them. Hopefully we can learn from this and see them down the line.”
The first two games at EHS went to overtime with Episcopal winning the boys junior varsity game 55-52 and the girls varsity game 41-38.
EPISCOPAL 41, DUNHAM 38 (GIRLS): Episcopal’s girls rallied to force overtime on an Izzy Besselman free throw with 4.1 seconds left. Besselman scored four points and had an assist in overtime. Anna Scott Hickson scored 19 for EHS (18-6), which will host the District 8-2A girls tournament.
Laila Hampton had 14 points for Dunham.