Most sports claim the cliché of a tale of two halves. Only volleyball has five sets.
There was quite a tale to tell after St. Michael rallied for a 3-2 victory over The Dunham School on Thursday night.
The nondistrict contest played at St. Michael matched two of the area’s top teams from different divisions. It looked like Division V Dunham was primed to knock off a large-school power for the second straight week.
Dunham won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-22 and held the lead with a chance to oust the Division III Warriors in straight sets.
Instead, St. Michael got stronger as the sets wore on with Hawaii commitment Amber Igiede leading the way. After winning sets three and four, SMHS rolled through the decisive fifth set 15-7 to get the win.
“This reminds me of LSU football playing Mississippi State this weekend and people calling it a trap game,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “How could this be a trap game? (Dunham) beat (Division I) Dutchtown last week. They are a very good team.
“I think we had some mental fatigue from playing (Parkview on Wednesday). We played slow and not very energetic in the beginning. It finally picked up. I’m happy to get out of here with a win. We’ve got to get back in the gym.”
Igiede led the Warriors (27-3) with 32 kills, nine digs, three blocks and three aces. Paige Cassano had 57 assists and 13 digs, while libero Alexis Gonzalez had 45 digs and four assists.
Hannah Pixley, the daughter of Dunham coach Donna Pixley, had 21 digs and 18 kills. Janai Stevens added nine kills, eight digs and six aces. Katie (16 digs, seven kills, three aces) also helped lead the Tigers (23-4).
“We came in and had the opportunity, but we didn’t have the mental fortitude to get it done,” Donna Pixley said. “The fifth set we just crumbled. We stopped serving tough, we stopped moving and we stopped communicating. One of the reasons I schedule games like this is to show us things we need to work. It was revealing.”
The first two sets were close throughout. Dunham took advantage of the situations when the 6-foot-2 Igiede was either on the back row or on rotation that took her to the bench. The score was tied at 20-20 in the second set. Taylor Hurst had a key kill as St. Michael undid itself with four hitting errors.
One of Stevens’ aces gave Dunham a 15-14 lead in the third set. The Tigers thrived in similar situations in the first two sets. This time, the result was different. The score was tied twice more before Jena Vavasseur’s kill gave St. Michael the lead for good in a 25-21 win.
“We were moving very slow at first, looking for somebody else to hit the ball,” Igeide said. “And then Paige (Cassano) said we’ve got to get some energy.”
After winning the third set 25-17, the Warriors bolted out to a 13-4 lead in the final set. Cassano added, “We had to pick it up and eventually we did.”