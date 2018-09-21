It may have been West Feliciana’s homecoming, but University High's back Mike Hollins was the king of the football field as the Cubs blanked their District 6-3A rivals 34-0.
The senior tail back spoiled the Saints’ celebration Friday night by running for 188 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half.
Hollins only touched the ball twice in the second half with the game well in hand at 27-0 by the break, leaving him with 211 total yards on only 15 carries.
What stands out in Hollins’ impressive performance is that no run registered over 30 yards with 11 touches picking up 10 or more yards, averaging slightly more than 14 yards per carry.
Hollins said he didn’t mind the lack of bigger gains, though, because it gives him something to aim for next weekend.
“Fifteen yards a pop means there’s holes,” Hollins said. “Some of them I could’ve turned into big plays, but that’s my fault. I’ll see it again next week and I’ll make up for it.”
After getting shut out the week before to Live Oak, West Feliciana (1-3, district 0-1) came out swinging against U-High (4-0, 1-0), who is generally considered one of the best teams across all divisions.
Coach Robb Odom called for an onside kick to open the game, but U-High began its first possession inside Saints’ territory after the ball failed to travel the requisite 10 yards.
The night never got much better from there for West Feliciana, turning the ball over three times, including once near the end of the game just as it was closing in on the red zone.
U-High stifled the Saints’ offense for 185 yards, led by Khiry Morrison’s 64 total yards in both the run and pass games.
“Too many mistakes against a real good football team,” Odom said. “We’d get something going here and there and make a play here and there and then we’d turn the ball over or miss a block. You can’t do that against good football teams.
“Before you can beat good football teams, you can’t beat yourself.”
While West Feliciana was struggling to build a rhythm, the Cubs were finding theirs early and often.
Three of U-High’s scoring drives came on drives that consisted of fewer than four total plays.
All three of Hollins’ touchdowns came on scores of more than 15 yards.
But the biggest play of the day came just before halftime when quarterback Aleksander Popov dumped off a short pass to Christian Harris, who made a defender miss before going 74 yards to the end zone.
The win is U-High’s second straight against a defending state champion as part of a three-game stretch featuring some of Louisiana’s top programs. The Cubs are defending Division II champions.
Fresh off an impressive 41-21 win over Division I champ Catholic High the previous weekend, the Cubs play Class 5A title holder Zachary next Friday.
“It’s a challenge,” U-high coach Chad Mahaffey said. “We were tested a little tonight with some guys out. Hopefully we get everybody healthy but obviously it’ll be a big test next week with the kind of team Zachary has got.”