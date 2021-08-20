It never hurts to have a backup plan. Four Ascension Parish-based high schools will put theirs in place as work on artificial turf surfaces at their football stadiums continue.
The good news, according to Ascension Parish Schools planning and construction supervisor Jeff Parent, is that work at Dutchtown High is scheduled to be complete in time for Thursday’s jamboree.
“We always say that one of the most important things we do in Ascension is graduate students and we chose to have graduation on our fields, so we knew there would be a tight 100-day window to do this,” Parent said. “And out of those days, we’ve had 54 to 56 days with rain, which makes it tougher.
“We feel good about being ready for Dutchtown and EA to play Thursday night. For a few weeks, that field is probably going to get a lot of use. We may have games on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, along with JV and freshman games on the other days.”
Parent said current projections would have turf work completed in mid to late September for its other east bank schools, EAHS and St. Amant. Projections for west bank-based Donaldsonville’s Floyd Boutte Stadium are for early October, Parent said.
To that end, St. Amant principal Beth Templet sent out an email with an alternative plan for the Gators. The email was posted on social media and said the Gators’ first four home games with Carver (Sept. 2), B.T. Washington (Sept. 9), Kennedy (Sept. 16) and Opelousas (Sept. 23) will be played on Thursdays at Dutchtown.
East Ascension athletic director/football coach Darnell Lee said the Spartans will host Scotlandville on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Dutchtown. After traveling to Zachary Week 2, Lee said EAHS is planning to host Destrehan at St. James on Sept. 17.
“We believe that plan will get us through until our field is ready,” Lee said.
Donaldsonville and Ascension Catholic are exploring options to use until Boutte Stadium is ready. Parent said he has been told that Assumption, St. James and Plaquemine could be possible sites for Donaldsonville.
ACHS coach Chris Schexnayder said his school will make an announcement about its game once plans are finalized.
“I know our administration is looking at some stadiums we could use, but I don’t want to comment on that until something is official,” Schexnayder said.
As for Dutchtown’s turf surface, Parent said the installation crew has cut in the turf from end zone to end zone. Sidelines, end zones and other markings are among the remaining items to complete before Thursday. He said two installation crews will be on site to help complete the other stadiums.
“The crew at Dutchtown is from the Midwest ,and they took a break this afternoon because of the heat,” Parent said. “They plan to work from 6 p.m. until midnight (Friday) and then continue work through the weekend.”
Post scrimmage fight
Multiple players traded words and punches during a postgame handshake that followed Thursday night’s scrimmage between Central and East Ascension.
Central football coach Sid Edwards said social media reports about fans being arrested or use of a tasers to control the situation at the Central High stadium are untrue. EAHS’ Lee confirmed Edwards’ account.
Both schools are reviewing film of the 90-second incident to determine which players threw punches before the situation was under control. They will submit reports to the LHSAA. Players who throw a punch are automatically suspended for at least one game, per LHSAA rules.
“We both had a lot of young kids under the lights for the first time and there was some emotion that boiled over,” Lee said. “The rumors are crazy. … One said we got a three-game suspension, which is not true. This is something you deal with and learn from."
Edwards added, “It was a clean scrimmage with very few penalties. We’ve scrimmaged EA for several years, and its always like that. Nobody was arrested or no tasers were used. We separated them (players). Then both teams got on their buses and left.”