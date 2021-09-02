After working through multiple scenarios, Parkview Baptist and The Dunham School got the one they wanted all along.
Power was restored to the PBS school and stadium at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, allowing the two schools to play their football season opener as planned at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It is good to finally know it is set,” Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. “It’s a lot like game planning. I think we went through six or seven possibilities over the last 24 hours or so.
“Obviously, this is the one we preferred. Both schools are contacting players, parents and fans. We’re reaching out to the officials too, just to finalize things.”
Hours earlier, the schools had agreed to play at PBS at 9 a.m. Saturday, if power was not restored on Friday.
The game between 2A Dunham and 3A PBS is one of five scheduled to be played in the Baton Rouge area Friday night. Also, Coby Minton makes his debut as St. John's head coach. The Class 1A Eagles host Hanson Memorial at Plaquemine High's Canova Stadium.
Class 3A teams step up
Three games set for Friday were put together during the week as multiple schools lost their Week 1 opponents following Hurricane Ida.
Class 5A Central now hosts second-ranked University High of Class 3A, while fourth-ranked Zachary of 5A travels to St. Francisville to play 3A West Feliciana. Meanwhile, another 3A team, sixth-ranked Madison Prep, travels to Lafayette to take on second-ranked St. Thomas More of Class 4A.
Together again
Parish rivals Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Livonia play each other for the first time in a decade Friday night at LHS.
The game marks the debut of CHSPC head coach Vinnie Bullara, who was a coordinator for the Hornets prior to 2021. Second-year Livonia coach Joshua LaBorde believes reviving the rivalry is a positive point.
“The kids know each other,” LeBorde said. “This is a way to bring the communities — New Roads and Livonia — together.”
Going the distance
Third-ranked Catholic High arrived in the Washington, D.C., area late Thursday ahead of its season opener against Maryland-based Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Our Lady of Good Counsel is part of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference that also includes other notable schools like basketball power DeMatha.
Some damage to BREC stadiums
The two BREC stadiums used for high school football games sustained some damage from Hurricane Ida.
According to BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet said as of early Thursday neither stadium had electricity. Michelet said a few lights on each light pole at Olympia were knocked out. At Memorial, she said there are downed tree limbs around the north side of the stadium.
DSHS Hall of Fame delayed
The Denham Springs Athlete Hall of Fame induction banquet is being moved to Oct. 14-15 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sept. 9.
Tickets for the event will continue to be sold at the Denham Springs High front office.
EAHS seeks Week 4 foe
East Ascension seeks a Week 4 varsity football opponent to play at EAHS’ Spartan Stadium. EAHS coach Darnell Lee said schools can split the gate.
Interested schools can contact Lee at Darnell.lee@apsb.org.