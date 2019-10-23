One of the Baton Rouge area’s rising football prospects brought his recruitment closer to earth. East Ascension High wide receiver Steven McBride committed to Kansas Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound McBride has seen his recruiting stock and receiving numbers go up since the summer. Kansas is one of approximately 18 schools to offer McBride a scholarship. After committing Tuesday to the Jayhawks, McBride also acknowledged a new offer from Virginia.
Why Kansas? Why now? McBride has solid answers.
“I went to camp there over the summer and Kansas has been with me all the way since then,” McBride said. “I believe they had a decommitment and they called and told me I was their No. 1 guy, so I committed.
"I really like the city of Lawrence and Kansas. It is nice there. Right now I'm focused on getting better every day for my (East Ascension) team."
McBride ranks among the area leaders with 37 catches for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games.
McBride and teammate Jyrin Johnson garnered some social media acclaim in last week’s 29-24 win over Dutchtown. Both players had a one-handed catch in the game. Video of Johnson’s catch caught the eye of New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who retweeted it.
For McBride catching the eye of Kansas coach Les Miles, the former LSU coach, was another telling event.
“LSU has always been one of my favorite teams and coach Miles was legendary there,” McBride said. “It was exciting for me to see that he has an interest in me. I know he will be legendary at Kansas too.”
McBride said he plans to sign during the February signing period in order to be part of a ceremony with teammates.
Coleman a Thorpe semifinalist
Former Zachary High star Douglas Coleman III of Texas Tech is now a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award given to the nation’s best defensive back.
Coleman, who played on the Broncos’ first Class 5A title team in 2015, is one of 14 Thorpe finalists, along with LSU’s Grant Delpit. He leads FBS players with six interceptions and has 41 tackles for the Red Raiders, a total that ranks second on the team.
Hutchinson commits to Tech
Holden softball player Emma Hutchinson committed to Louisiana Tech earlier this week.
Hutchinson is an infielder/pitcher for the Rockets,winners of the last three Class B softball titles. As a junior, Hutchinson batted .341.