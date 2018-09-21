St. Thomas More entered Friday night's game against Catholic averaging 63 points — and the Cougars quickly jumped out to a surprising 22-point lead late in the first quarter.
Somehow, that was no problem for the defending Division I champions.
Led by quarterback Cameron Dartez, the Bears’ offense rallied to score on seven of its next eight possessions and grabbed a dramatic 52-43 win over St. Thomas More at Cougar Stadium.
The comeback for Catholic High came in two phases. Initially, it was two bombs.
First, it was a 59-yard TD pass to Edward Francis, just ahead of a 54-yard TD connection with Forrest Roy to narrow the gap to 29-21.
At that point, Catholic turned the bulk of its offense to running back Joshua Parker, who ended three of the Bears' next four drives with touchdown runs to seize a 45-36 lead.
Parker finished with 23 carries for 192 yards and four touchdowns.
Catholic overcame St. Thomas More receiver Grant Arceneaux’s big night with 12 receptions for 225 yards and four touchdowns.
Also, Cougars running back William Cryer finished with 15 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown.
“Very proud of our kids. They fought really hard,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta on the school’s broadcast after the game. “It wasn't always pretty, but we'll take it.”
Catholic (3-1) travels again to Lafayette next week to face Teurlings Catholic, who lost to Rummel on Friday night, 42-31.