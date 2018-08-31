GONZALES — East Ascension gained nearly 400 yards Friday night against Lutcher, but the Spartans secured a 48-30 season-opening win thanks to an inspired defensive effort in the second half.
The Spartans led 31-21 at halftime and limited Lutcher to a field goal the rest of the way until four minutes remained in the game. By that time, East Ascension led 48-24.
“We started some young guys in the secondary, and they took their licks early,” EA coach Darnell Lee said. “They played better down the stretch in the second half. Daquon Mitchell is our impact player, and he came back in the second half. He’s a spark for us.”
Both quarterbacks turned in productive games. EA’s Jason Wakefield completed his first eight passes and finished 21 of 32 for 227 yards with two touchdowns. Lutcher’s Kolby Bourgeois was 20 of 35 for 316 yards and four touchdowns.
“We felt like Jason was hot, and we forced it in some situations,” Lee said. “Lutcher did a great job, and got a couple of picks on him.”
East Ascension led 31-21 late in the third quarter when the Bulldogs had chances to pull even. Following an interception, Lutcher moved to a first-and-goal at the EA 2. Spartans lineman Deshon Hall tipped a pass away on second down, and sacked Bourgeois on third down.
Lutcher settled for a field goal and nearly got the ball back at midfield on EA’s ensuing series.
From midfield, Wakefield’s pass was tipped at the line — but Chris Burkhalter’s diving attempt at an interception was ruled no catch.
“We had an opportunity with 1:30 left in the third quarter,” Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins said. “We batted a ball up in the air and got a call overturned saying the ball hit the ground. If we get the ball back, we’ve got a chance.”
Instead, the Spartans retained possession and kicked a field goal later in the drive for a 10-point lead. EA picked up two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter before Lutcher was able to score again.
For the game, East Ascension had 373 total yards. The Spartans sacked Bourgeois four times for 19 yards in losses, and the Bulldogs were limited to minus-6 yards rushing.
In the first half, Wakefield and Bourgeois took turns throwing the ball all over the field. Wakefield completed 15 of 19 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Bourgeois connected on 10 of 16, good for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Lutcher tied the game at 14 early in the second quarter on Bourgeois’ 14-yard pass to Jacoby Williams. Wakefield then directed a 10-play, 65-yard drive capped by his 1-yard touchdown sneak.
Tahj Ballard intercepted Bourgeois on the next series setting up a 29-yard Alberto Ontiveros field goal. After a defensive stop, EA went 63 yards to take a 31-14 lead on Wakefield’s 13-yard pass to Ethan Bagwell.
Lutcher’s two-minute offense produced the final score of the half. Bourgeois found Cameron Amato wide open on the right sideline for a 36-yard score as EA’s lead was trimmed to 31-21 at halftime.