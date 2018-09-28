Episcopal senior running back Austin Jemison is finally healthy and registered his second straight 200-yard rushing game.
Jemison’s three rushing touchdowns and 201 yards rushing on 25 carries were the difference as Episcopal defeated Capitol 29-20 Friday night at EHS.
Friendship Capitol kept things close as quarterback Colby Tucker tossed three touchdowns passes to Jacob Bellazar.
Jemison scored on runs of 22 and 34 yards as the Knights built a 22-0 lead in the first half. Tucker tossed a 37-yard touchdown to Bellazar with 54 seconds remaining in the first half to cut the deficit to 22-6. The Lions continued a 20-0 scoring run into the fourth quarter as Tucker passed touchdowns of 83 and 8 yards to Bellazar. The latter score came with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 22-20. Tucker's two-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete.
Episcopal then drove 66 yards in four plays, all Jemison runs. Jemison’s 50-yard run set up his 1-yard scoring run with 8:37 remaining.
Capitol got the ball back two more times. The Lions were stopped on fourth down. Episcopal’s Anders Melton stopped the first series with a tackle. Episcopal’s Thomas Abadie and Ethan Amedee provided the pass defense on the final incompletion.
Episcopal (3-2) improves to 2-0 in District 8-2A. Capitol drops to 3-2 and 0-2.
“We knew coming in Capitol was playing with confidence and had big play capability,” EHS coach Travis Bourgeois said. “We were able to contain their run game. Their big plays hurt us. We finally responded in the fourth quarter with that last drive.
“Jemison had been hurt the first three weeks. He got healthy last week with the 250 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He’s trending in the right direction. We’re going to need that.”
Episcopal also got 81 yards rushing from Brandon Garrido on 12 carries. Episcopal scored on three of its first four possessions.
The Knights drove 82 yards in nine plays to take an 8-0 lead on a 47-yard Garrido run. Dylan Mehrotra ran for two points with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Episcopal’s Lane Grisgby sacked Tucker on fourth down to set up the Knights’ second score. EHS drove 44 yards in six plays. Jemison raced 22 yards for a 15-0 lead with 5:25 remaining in second quarter.
Episcopal's Ethan Hook intercepted Tucker on the next play. EHS drove 41 yards in two plays. Jemison scored on a 34-yard run.
Capitol finally got going late in the first half. The Lions drove 83 yards in six plays.
“We started off slow,” Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels said. “I told my guys to believe in themselves because we’re a really good team. Episcopal is a sound team with a winning tradition. Here at Capitol, we’re trying to establish that.”
Bellazar had four catches for 165 yards. Jemison has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season.