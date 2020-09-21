It is obvious that J’Mond Tapp has a distinct skill-set for a Class 1A football team. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 240 pounds.
But along with the skill-set comes a new set of responsibilities for the Ascension Catholic junior.
“We graduated a group of guys who started for a long time,” Tapp said. “I learned a lot from Jai (Williams) and Nick (Hilliard) … really all those guys who graduated. My mindset is like theirs.
“This is the year I know people will be looking at me and expecting me to do more. I believe I am ready. I also think our team is ready.”
Tapp, who is set to play tight end and defensive end, enters the season with lofty accolades his former teammates did not have. He is listed as Louisiana’s No. 8 prospect in the Class of 2022 and is 12th nationally among weakside defensive ends in 2022.
As impressive as that looks, Tapp knows it doesn’t mean much in District 7-1A, which has become one of the state’s most accomplished Class 1A leagues.
Class 1A\Division IV is considered to be the domain of north Louisiana teams. Last season Oak Grove (1A) and Ouachita Christian (Division IV) won the titles a year ago.
Last fall, White Castle made another powerful statement by advancing to the Class 1A title game before losing to Oak Grove. East Iberville is coming off an eight-win season and a quarterfinals berth. Both schools are challengers to ACHS’ lead dog role in 7-1A.
With Division IV runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 and a quarterfinal berth last fall, Ascension Catholic staked its claim as an elite team with Williams, one of the state’s most prolific running backs, and Hilliard, a standout lineman, helping to lead the way.
Tapp’s heir apparent status includes early offers from Kansas and Baylor. ACHS coach Benny Saia said there is much for his junior standout to do that goes beyond the scope of recruitment.
“We graduated five guys who were four-year starters, and that is a lot to lose,” Saia said. “But I do like this team. The biggest thing they lack as a group is experience. What we need for J’Mond is more consistency.
“Everybody knows about him as a defensive player. He also was a weapon for us catching the ball last year. We are going to need him to do more. There’s a chance we will move him around some.”
Tapp said he is eager to take on any role the ACHS coaches want him to try.
“I caught passes last year and they did have me run the ball a few times,” Tapp said. “If they want me to carry the ball some … I am OK with that. If they move me around on defense, that is fine too.
“You can never take any opponent for granted, especially not in this district. They all have talented guys. They will be ready for us, so we need to be ready for them.”
They said it …
“We have been overshadowed in district for a few years. It was Southern Lab and Ascension Catholic a couple of years ago and last year it was Ascension Catholic and White Castle. With 17 seniors, I feel like this can be our chance to shine.”
East Iberville coach Justin Joseph
“Several guys are playing new positions this year and they have responded to challenge that well. There is still work we have to do, but I am pleased with the progress so far.”
White Castle coach Marc Brown
District 7-1A
Defending champion: Ascension Catholic
2019 rewind: Ascension Catholic 9-0, 4-0; White Castle 6-3, 3-1; East Iberville 8-2, 2-2; Ascension Christian 3-7, 1-3; St. John 2-8, 0-4.
2019 playoffs: White Castle (Class 1A runner-up), Ascension Catholic (Division IV quarterfinalist), East Iberville (Class 1A quarterfinalist), Ascension Christian (Division IV first round).
Top returning players: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: DE/DE J’Mond Tapp, QB Bryce Leonard, DB, DB/P Matthew Lafleur; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: RB\LB Brady Gueho, DE Nick Davis; EAST IBERVILLE: RB Chris Boudreaux, OL Lance Captain, QB\DB Roderique Valentine; WHITE CASTLE: QB Tahj Favorite, LB Jashone Landry, RB Jacob Green.
Top games: White Castle at Ascension Catholic, Oct. 8; East Iberville at White Castle, Oct. 16; East Iberville at Ascension Catholic, Oct. 23.
What’s new: Head coaches Justin Joseph of East Iberville and Marc Brown of White Castle. Joseph was an EIHS assistant last season. Brown was head coach at Livonia most recently.
Three and out
1: They took seconds: District 7-1A has put a team in an LHSAA title game the past three years. Ascension Catholic was the Division IV runner-up in 2017 and 2018. White Castle was the Class 1A runner-up in 2019.
2: Milestone looms: ACHS’ Benny Saia (149-97) enters the season one victory shy of his 150th career win. Saia is in his second season as the Bulldogs coach.
3: Up next? East Iberville enters the season with 17 seniors. The Tigers are coming off the school’s first playoff trip to the quarterfinals in Class 1A. White Castle has 14 starters back from its 1A runner-up team.