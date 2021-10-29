Port Allen carried a six-game winning streak into Friday night’s district contest, but it was all Dunham from the opening kickoff.
Dunham (6-3, 3-1) scored the game’s first 42 points on the way to a 45-6 win at Dunham Stadium.
How it was won
Dunham drove down the field on its opening drive and capped it off with a 1-yard plunge from Lawrence Watts to go up 7-0.
The Tigers' defense stood tall throughout the game, forcing Port Allen (6-3, 3-1) to go three-and-out several times. Dunham quarterback Hayden Hand connected with Jordan Dupre for a 32-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the first quarter that extended the Tigers' lead to 14-0.
After Port Allen struggled to handle the snap on a fourth-down punt that resulted in a short field for Dunham, the Tigers capitalized with Hand’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Weiner.
With 58 seconds left in the half, Hand threw another touchdown pass to Weiner, this one from 50 yards away to give Dunham a 28-0 cushion.
On the next Port Allen drive, the Pelicans drove the ball into Tigers' territory, but Kalante Wilson intercepted Jeremiah Dehon’s pass to end the scoring threat and the half.
Wilson and the Dunham running game took over in the second half. Wilson scored on a 14-yard run, followed by Watts’ 5-yard run that put the score at 42-0 with 2:41 left to play in the third quarter.
Port Allen’s score came with 7:29 left in the game on Dehon’s 4-yard run on fourth down.
The Dunham defense recovered two fumbles and had an interception.
Player of the game
Hayden Hand, Dunham
Hand completed 9 of 14 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards.
They said it
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “They didn’t have all of their starters here tonight. I think that made a little bit of an impact. However, I’m proud of our guys because our defensive staff and defensive players have really been tested the last two weeks and they came out here and did a fantastic job. Great football and proud of our offensive line. They’ve played well all year and Kalante’s had these big numbers and tonight it was in the passing game early on. Full team effort.”
Port Allen coach Don Gibson: "We got beat in every phase. You gotta give credit to Dunham. Coach does a great job there. Everything for us that could’ve went wrong tonight, went wrong. We were missing some guys, some guys that we need but at the same time, you still gotta line up and play football. The difference in the game was they beat us up front on the defensive line. They whooped us up front."