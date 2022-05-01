Nonselect
Class 5A
Regional best-of-three scores
No. 8 St. Amant beat No. 9 Live Oak 3-1, 5-2
No. 5 Zachary beat No. 12 Parkway 5-6, 4-1, 4-3
No. 3 Dutchtown beat No. 14 Ponchatoula 4-3, 3-0
No. 11 Central beat No. 6 Haughton 6-2, 6-2
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 St. Amant (30-6) at No. 1 Barbe (35-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1/4 p.m. Saturday
No. 5 Zachary (25-13) at No. 4 Sulphur (30-7), TBA
No. 11 Central (28-7) at No. 3 Dutchtown (33-3), 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m./45 minutes after Game 2 Saturday
Class 3A
Regional best-of-three scores
No. 5 West Feliciana beat No. 12 Westlake 6-3, 18-0
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 West Feliciana (24-12) at No. 4 Sterlington (21-14), 5 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Regional best-of-three scores
No. 11 Doyle beat No. 6 Loreauville 8-2, 4-0
No. 2 Springfield beat No. 15 Fisher 11-1, 8-3
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods (16-19) vs. No. 11 Doyle (20-14) at Sartwell Park-Livingston
No. 2 Springfield (21-9) vs. No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter (21-7), TBA
Class 1A
Bidistrict scores
No. 10 East Iberville 11, No. 23 Homer 1
Regional schedule
No. 10 East Iberville (9-18) at No. 7 Haynesville (14-11), 5 p.m. Monday
Class B
Bidistrict scores
No. 12 Holden 7, No. 21 Stanley 5
No. 18 Maurepas 4, No. 15 Saline 0
Regional schedule
No. 12 Holden (13-12) at No. 2 Weston (17-10), 5 p.m. Monday
No. 18 Maurepas (7-19) at No. 2 Choudrant (25-7), 5 p.m. Monday
Select
Division I
Regional best-of-three scores
No. 6 Rummel beat No. 11 McKinley 16-0, 13-0
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 Shaw (19-16) at No. 1 Catholic (27-7), 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (if needed)
Division II
Regional best-of-three scores
No. 8 University beat No. 8 Loyola 14-4, 4-2
No. 4 Parkview Baptist beat No. 13 Hannan 8-3, 3-5, 10-4
No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic beat No. 14 Liberty 6-0, 12-2
No. 11 St. Michael def. No. 6 Evangel 6-1, 5-4
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 University (18-12) at No. 1 Teurlings Catholic (29-4), TBA
No. 5 St. Thomas More (23-9) at No. 4 Parkview Baptist (23-13), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday
No. 11 St. Michael (13-16) at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic (29-7), 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Division III
Regional best-of-three regional scores
No. 5 Episcopal beat No. 12 Catholic-NI 4-2, 6-2
No. 4 Dunham beat No. 13 Houma Christian 9-1, 10-1
No. 3 Notre Dame beat No. 14 Cristo Rey 23-0, 19-0
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 Episcopal (21-7) at No. 4 Dunham (21-14), TBA
Division IV
Best-of-three regional scores
No. 4 Catholic-PC beat No. 13 Metairie Park Country Day 10-4, 14-2
No. 3 Ouachita Christian beat No. 14 Central Private 6-1, 17-5
No. 6 Sacred Heart-VP beat No. 11 Ascension Christian 3-0, 6-4
No. 2 Ascension Catholic beat No. 15 Riverside Academy 5-1, 10-3
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 Calvary Baptist (22-14) at No. 4 Catholic-PC (28-4), TBA
No. 7 St. Frederick (23-8) vs. No. 2 Ascension Catholic (25-8) at Regira Field-Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. Thursday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday
Division V
Quarterfinal schedule
No. 6 Family Christian (9-20) at No. 3 Country Day-UA (20-10) at 3 p.m. Saturday-LSU-Alexandria