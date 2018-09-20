Class 5A/4A
Belaire at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Belaire 1-2; Denham Springs 2-1
LAST WEEK: Belaire lost to Brusly 39-0; Denham Springs beat Fontainebleau 37-29.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BELAIRE: QB Jamal Brown, WR Tremell Harrell; DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, RB Tre Muse, WR DJ Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: One of three District 4-5A openers this week. … Lunsford leads area 5A/4A passers with 808 yards and eight TDs, including 300 yards and three TDs in Week 3.
Broadmoor vs. Southern Lab
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: Broadmoor 1-2; Southern Lab 2-1
LAST WEEK: Broadmoor lost to Woodlawn 30-12; Southern Lab beat Scotlandville 20-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BROADMOOR: LB Quinterious Winn, DE Ire Tolbert, SE Kaynell Tyler; SOUTHERN LAB: LB Jabbar Triplett, WR Theodore Knox, WR Reginald Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: Southern Lab seeks its second straight win, and Broadmoor looks to snap a two-game losing streak … Southern Lab won 36-8 last season.
Catholic at St. Thomas More
7 p.m. at STM-Lafayette
RECORDS: Catholic 2-1; St. Thomas More 3-0
LAST WEEK: Catholic lost to University 41-21; St. Thomas More beat Plaquemine 59-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: WR Forrest Roy, DB Evan Venable, RB Josh Parker; ST. THOMAS MORE: WR Grant Arceneaux, OT Thomas Deloach, LB Greg Mahtook.
NOTEWORTHY: One of the state’s biggest nondistrict matchups pits No. 6 Catholic of 5A against third-ranked STM of 4A. … Catholic QB Cameron Dartez (460 yards passing, five TDs) and QB Caleb Holstein of STM (812 yards, 11 TDs) warrant watching.
Cecilia vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: Cecilia 1-2; East Ascension 3-0
LAST WEEK: Cecilia beat Crowley 49-34; East Ascension beat Thibodaux 35-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CECILIA: QB Tyler Abshire, WR Lance Williams; EAST ASCENSION: ATH Shaivonn Robinson, DE Deshon Hall, QB Jason Wakefield.
NOTEWORTHY: The Spartans moved up to No. 3 in Class 5A, their highest ranking since the 1990s. … Wakefield has passed for 601 yards and five TDs.
Kennedy at Woodlawn
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: John F. Kennedy 0-3; Woodlawn 1-2
LAST WEEK: Kennedy lost to St. Augustine 43-36; Woodlawn beat Broadmoor 30-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KENNEDY: QB Myron Junior, RB WR Corey LeBeaud; WOODLAWN: WR/LB Tyrell Smith, DL/OL Kenneth Augustus, K/P Jacob Barnes.
NOTEWORTHY: Barnes scored 12 points last week ... Tyrell Smith has 196 rushing yards on 45 carries for the Panthers. ... Kennedy was previously known as Lake Area New Tech before a July name change. ... Junior threw four TD passes last week.
Live Oak at Zachary
7 p.m. at ZHS
RECORDS: Live Oak 3-0; Zachary 2-1
LAST WEEK: Live Oak beat West Feliciana 35-0; Zachary beat Madison Prep 35-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: WR Grant Richardson, WR Rhett Rosevear, K/P Cole Crenshaw; ZACHARY: LB Wes Brady, OL Kolby Matthews, WR Chandler Whitfield.
NOTEWORTHY: A major District 4-5A opener that matches two ranked 5A teams, No. 4 Zachary and No. 8 Live Oak. … LOHS’ RB Kee Hawkins has 452 yards rushing and four TDs. … Whitfield averages 22 yards per catch.
Livonia at McKinley
7 p.m. at MHS
RECORDS: Livonia 3-0; McKinley 1-2
LAST WEEK: Livonia beat Northeast 49-6; McKinley beat Baker 16-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVONIA: DL Demetria Burks, DB Jordan Bailey; McKINLEY: WR Johnathan Palmer, QB Jordan Joseph.
NOTEWORTHY: Joseph connected with Palmer on a 60-yard TD pass that gave McKinley its first win last week. … Livonia’s Kerri Wells has passed for 335 yards and nine TDs.
Parkview Baptist at Walker
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: Parkview 0-3; Walker 3-0
LAST WEEK: Parkview lost to John Curtis; Walker beat Slidell 40-38
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW: OL/DL Hamdi Sheikha, DL/TE Hunter Wascom, DB/WR Hayden Warren; WALKER: LB Cade Seymour, SS/RB BJ Lockhart, QB Ethan McMasters.
NOTEWORTHY: Intriguing nondistrict game between 4A PBS and 5A Walker. … McMasters passed for 371 yards last week for Walker, which plays at home for the second straight week. … QB Roman Mula leads Parkview in passing and rushing.
St. Amant at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: St. Amant 3-0; Lutcher 1-2
LAST WEEK: St. Amant beat West Jefferson 32-15; Lutcher beat Marksville 42-12
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: LB Aaron Delaune, LB Reece Nelson, K/P Matthew Parker; LUTCHER: LB Chris Burkhalter, QB Kolby Bourgeois, OG Josh Taylor.
NOTEWORTHY: St. Amant plays on the road for the first time this season. … The Gators won 40-20 last season. … Bourgeois passed for 214 yards and five TDs last week, completing passes to six receivers.
St. Michael at Lakeview
7 p.m. at Lakeview-Campti
RECORDS: St. Michael 2-1; Lakeview 0-3
LAST WEEK: St. Michael lost to Dunham 48-0; Lakeview lost to Montgomery 50-30
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: DE/OL Chandler Courreges, S/WR Zack Josephson, CB/RB Mark Cook; LAKEVIEW: RB/LB Jaylan Triplet-Nell.
NOTEWORTHY: Another nondistrict game that matches teams from different classifications … SMHS is 4A and Lakeview is 2A. … Chris Sehring helps lead a group of RBs for St. Michael.
Sci Academy at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: Sci Academy 1-2; Dutchtown 2-1
LAST WEEK: Sci Academy beat Mentorship Academy 30-20; Dutchtown beat Covington 19-16
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCI ACADEMY: QB/WR Darryl Montgomery, DB/WR Rondell Brown; DUTCHTOWN: RB Alan Ally, NG Shane Levy, ATH Jordan Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: The Griffins have played back-to-back nail-biters, and Jordan set the tone last week with three interceptions, including one with 20 seconds left to seal the win. ... Sci Academy has a unique nickname, the Nautilus and plays a BR team for the second straight week.
Scotlandville at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Scotlandville 2-1; Central 0-3
LAST WEEK: Scotlandville lost to Southern Lab 20-6; Central lost to Jesuit 35-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCOTLANDVILLE: OL Jareidon Jenkins, OL Arman Cook-Brown, OL Glen Duhe; CENTRAL: S Greg Evans, WR Laderrick Thomas, OL Daygan Barrick.
NOTEWORTHY: A District 4-5A opener that is huge for both teams. … An improving offensive line powers Scotlandville and QB Cameron Armstead. … Central QB Sam Kenerson leads area 5A/4A rushers with 494 yards.
Tara at East Iberville
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: Tara 1-2; East Iberville 2-1
LAST WEEK: Tara lost to Slaughter Charter 30-6; East Iberville lost to Capitol 36-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TARA: LB Darrius Brooks, OL/DT Terry Delaney, DB Brison Jordan; EAST IBERVILLE: LB Lester Joseph, RB Junior Williams, QB Mike Triplett.
NOTEWORTHY: Class 4A Tara plays a 1A team for the second straight week. … Tara won 41-20 last season when the teams met in Baton Rouge.
West St. John at Plaquemine
7 p.m. at PHS’ Canova Stadium
RECORDS: West St. John 2-1; Plaquemine 2-1
LAST WEEK: West St. John beat Bonnabel 40-20; Plaquemine lost to St. Thomas More 59-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST ST. JOHN: RB Kylan Duhe; PLAQUEMINE: DE Melvin McKlay, TE Da’Vonte Russ, DB Anthony Collins.
NOTEWORTHY: Two teams ranked in different classifications, No. 3 West St. John of 1A and ninth-ranked Plaquemine of 4A. … McClay has run for 100 yards or more in each game.
Class 3A and below
Hannan at Church Academy
7 p.m. at The Church Academy
RECORDS: Hannan 3-0; Church Academy 0-3
LAST WEEK: Hannan beat Pope John Paul II 59-0; Church Academy lost to Cohen College Prep 26-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: HANNAN: QB Brantley Taylor, QB Dawson Miller, WR/TE Jacob Gaude; CHURCH ACADEMY: QB Caleb Kibodi, RB/LB Andre Haynes, WR/DB Christian Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Jake Dalmado ran for 98 yards and two TDs to help power Hannan, a team ranked just outside the LSWA's Class 3A poll this week.
Ascension Christian at Westminster
7 p.m. at Westminster-Opelousas
RECORDS: Ascension Christian 0-3; Westminster Christian 0-3
LAST WEEK: Ascension Christian lost to Houma Christian 39-22; Westminster lost to Hanson Memorial 40-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: QB Zachary Diez, WR Tyler Cambre, LB Justin Krass; WESTMINISTER: SS/WB Jacob Lejeune.
NOTEWORTHY: Justin Krass had seven tackles against Houma Christian for ACH. ... Ascension Christian QB Zachary Diez has 698 yards passing.
Brusly at Baker
7 p.m. at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: Brusly 3-0; Baker 1-2
LAST WEEK: Brusly beat Belaire 39-0; Baker lost to McKinley 16-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: QB Nick Penell, DL Marlon Wilson, DB Durrell Hamilton; BAKER: RB Desmond Windon, DE Marteece Covington, OL/DL Dillion Cage.
NOTEWORTHY: Brusly’s Tra Snearl has 100 yards rushing in back-to-back weeks.
Friendship Capitol vs. East Feliciana
7 p.m. at East Feliciana Middle School-Clinton
RECORDS: Friendship Capitol 3-0; East Feliciana 0-3
LAST WEEK: Friendship Capitol beat East Iberville 36-19; East Feliciana lost to Kentwood 40-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: RB/DE Jermaine London, DE Zarion Anderson, RB Bryan Foley; EAST FELICIANA: OL/DL Cordarious Wright.
NOTEWORTHY: A District 8-2A opener and the league debut for first-year Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels, a former LSU player.
Catholic-PC vs. Slaughter Charter
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: Catholic-PC 2-1; Slaughter Community Charter 1-2
LAST WEEK: Catholic-PC beat St. John 41-20; Slaughter Charter beat Tara 30-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-PC: OG Andrew Bonaventure, DE Kaleb McDowell, LB Brock Bullara; SLAUGHTER: RB/CB Qua Watson, WR/FS DeMarco Goss, T/DE Bryce Turner
NOTEWORTHY: A District 5-1A opener … Slaughter will host the game at NRG in New Roads, which also is CHSPC’s home stadium, because its stadium is still under construction.
Donaldsonville at Morgan City
7 p.m. at MCHS
RECORDS: Donaldsonville 2-1; Morgan City 2-1
LAST WEEK: Donaldsonville beat Port Allen 32-0; Morgan City beat North Central 60-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DONALDSONVILLE: RB Raeland Johnson, WR Jeffery Johnson, LB Devin Turner; MORGAN CITY: QB Devonta Grogan, RB Matt Griffin.
NOTEWORTHY: Both teams have won two games in a row going into this nondistrict game. ... Raeland Johnson ran for 81 yards last week for Donaldsonville. ... Morgan City had 368 yards of offense in Week 3.
Episcopal at Northeast
7 p.m. at Northeast-Pride
RECORDS: Episcopal 1-2; Northeast 1-2
LAST WEEK: Episcopal lost to Country Day 48-21; Northeast lost to Livonia 49-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: C Griff Strain, LB Ethan Amedee, LB Lane Grigsby; NORTHEAST: QB Ryshaun Steel, WR Jascent Scott, OLB Johnny Selders.
NOTEWORTHY: Country Day outscored Episcopal 41-14 in the second half. … Episcopal’s Travis Bourgeois and Northeast’s David Masterson are the two longest serving head coaches in the district. ... Steel has 549 yards passing and six TDs.
Glen Oaks vs. Madison Prep
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: GOHS 0-3; Madison Prep 1-2
LAST WEEK: Glen Oaks lost to White Castle 42-14; Madison Prep lost to Zachary 35-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GLEN OAKS: QB/WR/DB LeTroy Lathers, QB/DB De’Monte Upkins, OL/DL Kendrick Joseph; MADISON PREP: WR/DB Joel Williams, OL Roderick Allen, DL Luther Lamotte
NOTEWORTHY: A 6-3A opener for two schools that have a few common bonds. ... MPA coach Landry Williams is a former GOHS player and head coach.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: Thomas Jefferson 1-2; Ascension Catholic 3-0
LAST WEEK: Thomas Jefferson lost to Lusher Charter 47-7; Ascension Catholic beat Sophie B. Wright 56-26
PLAYERS TO WATCH: THOMAS JEFFERSON: WR/QB Noah St. Pierre; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: RB/LB Jai Williams, LB Andrew Landry, LB Parker Hales.
NOTEWORTHY: ACHS’ Jai Williams ran for 406 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries last week and leads all area rushers with 691 yards and 11 TDs in three games.
Port Allen vs. Dunham
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Siegen Lane
RECORDS: Port Allen 0-3; The Dunham School 3-0
LAST WEEK: Port Allen lost to Donaldsonville 32-0; Dunham beat St. Michael 48-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: OL/DL Traveon Scott, DB Edward Scott; DUNHAM: WR Kobe Semien, DB Jahnte Williams, DB Cruz Bridges.
NOTEWORTHY: Port Allen attempts to get its first win of the season against a well-coached Dunham team that features RB Treylan Mouton, who has 327 yards rushing.
University at West Feliciana
7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville
RECORDS: University 3-0; West Feliciana 1-2
LAST WEEK: University beat Catholic 41-21; West Feliciana lost to Live Oak 35-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: QB Aleksander Popov, RB Mike Hollins, WR/DB Christian Harris; WEST FELICIANA: OL Colton Scott, DE Aaron Spears, DB Olonzo Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: Key District 6-3A opener between two teams that won LHSAA titles last year. ... UHS' Mike Hollins has 393 yards and eight TDs in three games.
White Castle at Lusher Charter
7 p.m. at Lusher-New Orleans
RECORDS: White Castle 1-2; Lusher 1-2
LAST WEEK: White Castle beat Glen Oaks 42-14; Lusher beat Thomas Jefferson 47-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE:QB Tahj Favorite, DB Barry Richard; LUSHER: WR Cornell Holmes, QB Eli Poche.
NOTEWORTHY: WC looks to build off its win over GOHS last week and travels to New Orleans for the first time this season.
Sophie B. Wright at Albany
7 p.m. at AHS
RECORDS: Sophie B. Wright 0-2; Albany 3-0
LAST WEEK: Sophie B. Wright lost to Helen Cox 40-19; Albany beat Springfield 44-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SOPHIE B. WRIGHT: QB Tyree Skipper; ALBANY: QB/LB Nicholas Pregeant, OL Dawson Smith, DB/K Orlando Pineda
NOTEWORTHY: Albany was led by Rhett Wolfe and Justin Parrish who both ran for 188 yards as the team totaled over 440 yards rushing against Springfield. ... Skipper had a 75-yard TD run last week for SBW.