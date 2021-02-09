PORT ALLEN — Each time reigning Class 2A champion Port Allen made a run, Madison Prep responded like the reigning champs they are to stave off a comeback.
Madison Prep (18-2) led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter and held on for a 64-59 victory Tuesday night in Port Allen.
Deziel Perkins had 15 points to lead the Chargers. Jalen Williams chipped in with 14. Despite being hampered by foul trouble throughout, Percy Daniels finished with 11 points.
Tawasky Johnson poured in a game-high 24 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Elliott McQuillan scored 14 for Port Allen (11-8).
“Coach Jones has done a hell of a job making Port Allen basketball relevant. Those kids play hard and we knew coming in it unless there was 0:00 on the clock, them dudes were going to play,” said MPA coach Jeff Jones. “We didn’t execute good enough from our guards. We’ve been playing a lot the last couple of weeks, so a little bit of fatigue, but that’s no excuse. Port Allen outplayed us the last couple of minutes of the game.
“Perkins and Williams hit some big shots for us. Percy was saddled with foul trouble, but when he was in there, he was a difference-maker. It was a total team effort.”
Perkins drilled a long-range shot just as the first quarter buzzer sounded to give the Chargers a 13-10 lead.
MPA drained back-to-back 3-pointer as part of a 9-0 run to close the first half and went into halftime holding on to a 28-19 advantage.
The Chargers opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 15-point lead. Port Allen responded with a 14-4 run of its own, capped by McQuillan’s 3-pointer that cut the deficit to five at 40-35 with a little more than two minutes left to play in the third.
“I thought we played OK in spurts,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “Against good teams you can’t allow (big runs). We gave up a 9-0 to close the first half, then at the end of the third quarter gave up a 10-0 run. We cut the lead to five and they went on another run. That’s kind of that (Madison Prep) is. That’s what they do. They play in spurts. They come at you in waves.”
MPA closed the quarter on a 10-0 spurt and led by 15 to start the final quarter. Port Allen continued to claw at the lead. Johnson’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left got the deficit to within eight. On the next play, Daniels got a dunk that put the lead at 10.
“Those guys have a championship pedigree,” Jeff Jones said of Port Allen. “They won a championship last year, and anybody with championship pedigree is going defend their house. We knew they were going fight until the end. It wasn’t nothing that we didn’t expect. I’m just happy to get out of here with a win.”