A day of heavy rain forced high school coaches to either postpone or cancel events scheduled for Thursday.
Based on forecasts, the only event that may be a sure thing Friday is the singles competition at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Bowling Championship. Of course, that event will be held indoors at All-Star Lanes.
Episcopal’s Jostens Invitational set for Thursday will not be rescheduled and was canceled.
“The discus and javelin areas are under water,” Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said. “We had to make a decision early, before the teams started to leave to come here. At this time of the year you really can’t reschedule. District is coming up for everyone in a couple of weeks.”
Two baseball games originally scheduled for Thursday have been moved to Friday — St. Amant at Dutchtown at 6 p.m. and Dunham at Catholic at 6:30 p.m. The Friday schedule already featured Woodlawn at The Church Academy at 4 p.m. and Assumption vs. Ascension Catholic at Regira Field in Donaldsonville at 4:30 p.m.
Some Saturday baseball moves have already being made, including Runnels at Dunham at 11 a.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Runnels. A Broadmoor at Dutchtown doubleheader will be moved to next week. Livonia at University has been canceled.