Ron LeJeune’s second stint as head football coach at Class 1A East Iberville has come to an end.
LeJeune said Thursday that he resigned after three seasons for personal reasons. The 52-year-old LeJeune also said he is set to return to another Iberville Parish school, Plaquemine High, as assistant football coach/head track coach.
“It is for personal reasons,” LeJeune said. “I’m going back to the same job I had at Plaquemine High before I came here, which is a good fit for me.”
LeJeune inherited a 1-9 team in 2017 when he returned to EIHS 18 years after a first three-year stint. He led the Tigers to unprecedented success over the last three years. EIHS was 8-3 last fall and advanced to the 1A quarterfinals for the first time in school history before losing to eventual 1A runner-up and District 7-1A rival White Castle.
In 2018, the Tigers finished 7-5 and advanced to the regional playoff round. His 2017 squad finished 6-6 and claimed the first playoff win in school history. LeJeune also served as a head coach for locally-based Red Stick Bowl all-star football game held last December.