The LHSAA announced late Wednesday that teams must play a minimum of 12 games in order to qualify for the boys and girls basketball playoffs that begin next month.
LHSAA teams are normally required to play 15 games. A brief memo noted that because of the novel coronavirus pandemic two otherkey bylaws are being waived for basketball.
The other bylaws waived lessen the impact of district play on the postseason. District champion teams will not receive an extra point in the power ratings. Schools also will not be required to report a district champion to the LHSAA prior to the playoffs.