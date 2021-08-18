1 GOING FOR 150: Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois (147-84) enters the season three wins away from the 150 milestone. Now in his 22nd year as head coach of the Knights, Bourgeois is the dean of 8-2A coaches after the coaching retirement of Northeast AD David Masterson.
2 SONS SET, RISE: The Dunham School WR/LB Matthew Weiner, son of Tigers’ coach Neil Weiner, is expected to be one of top seniors in 8-2A. Port Allen WR/DB Brennan Gibson, son of Pelicans’ coach Don Gibson, is projected to be among the top freshmen entering 8-2A.
3 HOLDING WITH LINES: Episcopal and Port Allen must replace key personnel in the backfield. East Feliciana has just six seniors on its team. The three teams have one key point in common — they all returning at least three starters on their respective offensive lines.
4 BACK AND RUNNING: The top returning RB in 8-2A already has one 1,000-yard season. Dunham’s Kalante Wilson is set for a comeback that was nearly a year in the making. Wilson, who ran for 1,160 yards as a sophomore, suffered a knee injury early in 2020 season.