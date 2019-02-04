Every school seeks a “perfect fit” when hiring a school football coach and Parkview Baptist appears to have done just that by hiring former Christian Life and University of Louisville quarterback Stefan LeFors.
LeFors compiled a record of 87-20 in eight seasons as head coach Christian Academy of Louisville, Ky., winning two Class 2A state titles in the last three years with Centurions, including the 2018 title.
After starring at Christian Life in the late 1990s with future LSU star and NFL player Michael Clayton, LeFors played quarterback at Louisville from 2001-04. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft. He also played three seasons in the CFL.
The 37-year-old LeFors spent one year and a radio analyst for University of Louisville Network before becoming head coach CAL in 2011. He built the suburban Louisville school into a local/statewide power in less than five seasons. In a press release from CAL, LeFors noted the bond he has with the school and the city of Louisville. Family ties played a key role in bringing LeFors, his wife Joy, and their two children to Louisiana.
"Both our families are in Louisiana and I've always followed the schools and teams, including Christian Life, which is now The Church Academy," LeFors said. "A friend of mine told me about the job being open at Parkview and I said we would talk about it. I honestly thought when I mentioned the job, the answer would be an immediate 'No, we're happy here.' When it wasn't, it turned into a real conversation about the future.
"We love Louisville. There are so many positives about coming back to Louisiana. We'll be closer to our families and our children will grow up around their cousins. The chance to coach a program like Parkview is amazing. The tradition there is so great. My hope is that I can help build on that and hopefully take things to a new level."
LeFors said he plans to begin work at PBS in March. He takes over a Parkview program that has won five LHSAA titles, the most recent of which came in 2015. That year, the Eagles won the Division II select title. PBS also won Class 3A titles in 2001, 2007, 2010 and 2012.
“Just looking at him at him on film and seeing how he handles himself on the sidelines is impressive,” Parkview Athletic Director Darron Mitchell said. “You can see he’s a calming and steady influence. And then we got to meet him and see those qualities and even more. We feel like he is the right choice for us and we are so excited to have him join us.”
Mitchell said Parkview had 15 applicants to replace Jay Mayet, who resigned last month after spending 21 years at the school, including the last five as head football coach. Mayet had 40-22 record and led PBS to three LHSAA Prep Classic appearances, including the 2015 title season.