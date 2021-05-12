SULPHUR — Lutcher’s Kyle St. Pierre wanted to make sure there was no way his team could lose its first LHSAA Baseball tournament game in eight years. And the LSU Eunice signee pitched a no-hitter to guarantee it.
St. Pierre allowed just three baserunners and struck out 11 as the third-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 7 Brusly 4-0 in a Class 3A semifinal played Wednesday at McMurray Park.
“I’ve thrown no-hitters in the past, but not this year until now,” the lefthander said. ““I throw strikes when I can and let my defense work.
"My pitch count is usually up there and I do strike out people too. But I do not take all the credit … this (win) took everybody.”
St. Pierre (8-2) threw 90 pitches in the seven-inning game. He walked two and retired 15 in a row at one point. The other baserunner for Brusly (17-17) reached on an error.
With the win, the Bulldogs (23-6) advance to an LHSAA final for the first time since 2013 when they won 4A title. Lutcher meets the winner of the Sterlington-Iowa semifinal set for Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at McMurry.
“He located everything he threw. He was able to locate multiple pitches at any point in the count,” Brusly coach Mike Forbes said. “We had no answer. He had us guessing the whole game.”
Each team got a runner on in the first, but neither scored. The Bulldogs got their first two runners on in the bottom of the second.
Carter Poche was hit by pitch and Cohen Veron drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Brennan Duhe executed a perfect bunt with two strikes to move the runners up a base.
Josh Oubre’s sacrifice fly scored Poche and moved Veron to third. Lutcher’s No. 9 hitter, Josh Poche, singled up middle off Brusly starter Grayson Michel, scoring Veron to make it 2-0.
The Bulldogs’ St. Pierre walked the game's leadoff batter. Another Panther reached on an error in the second. St. Pierre walked a second batter in the seventh.
Lutcher added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Veron reached on a two-base error to open the fourth and scored on a double off the wall by Oubre.
St. Pierre singled to lead off the fifth. His courtesy runner Dawson Keller scored on a single by Veron.
“This is what he does,” LHS coach Ryan Jensen said of St. Pierre said. “We know he is going to throw strikes and give us seven or more innings every time.”