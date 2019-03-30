The Dunham School’s Jordan Wright took on a different role. The 6-foot-6 senior was more of a facilitator for the Tigers, who finished as the Division III select runner-up.
That change did nothing to alter Wright’s status as one of Louisiana’s top players. So once again, Wright earned a spot on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State boys basketball team.
Wright averaged 19.1 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game for the Tigers, who finished 28-6. He helped Dunham to a Division III title in 2018.
Meanwhile, Class 2A champion Rayville dominated the LSWA’s boys team with Outstanding Player Mylik Wilson leading the way. Wilson, a UL signee, averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hornets, who placed three players on the LSWA team that includes players from 2A/Division III.
Alabama signee Destiny Rice of North Caddo was voted the Outstanding Player on the girls squad. Rice averaged 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per game.
Mike McGuire of Division III champion Country Day was selected as the Coach of the Year for the boys team. Derrick Jones of 2A runner-up Port Allen was also nominated for the boys coach of the year award.
Meanwhile, Aaron Agresta of Division III runner-up Northlake Christian was voted Coach of the Year on the girls team.
Mylik Wilson is joined on the first team by JaMarkus Wilson. JaMichael Wilson was a second-team choice for RHS.
Fourth-seeded Mansfield upended No. 2 North Caddo 42-34 in the title game. Junior Sha’Kahia Warmsley of Mansfield also made the first team with averages of 19 points and six rebounds per game.
JaMarkus Wilson of Rayville had averages of 15.0 points and 10 rebounds.
Red River’s Emareyon McDonald (16 ppg, 7.0 apg) and Country Day’s Kaleb Jenkins (16.8 ppg. 5.5 rpg) complete the boys first team.
Rice and Sha’Kahia Warmsley (19 points, six rebounds) were joined on the girls first team by Northlake Christian’s Kyren Whittington (18 ppg, six rpg) and Red River’s Makayia Hallmon (25.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Jaylyn James (22.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) of Division III girls champion St. Thomas Aquinas.